Has tsunami hit Japan yet? How long will waves take to reach California, Alaska and Hawaii? NWS updates alert

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 11:11 am IST

Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s island of Hokkaido were hit by tsunami waves after a powerful, 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia

Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s island of Hokkaido were hit by tsunami waves after a powerful, 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia early Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for several states on the western US coast, including Alaska, Hawaii and California.

This shows an empty beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan Wednesday(AP)

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami as high as 60 centimeters (2 feet) had been detected as the waves moved south along the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Tokyo Bay. Over 1.9 million people across Japan were urged to move amid a tsunami threat. Larger waves, up to 3 meters (10 feet), are expected along eastern Honshu and Kyushu later today, prompting evacuations.

When will tsunami waves hit Alaska, California, and Hawaii?

According to the latest National Weather Service alerts, Alaska's Aleutian Islands faced early tsunami waves. Kodiak is expected to take a hit around 12 AM ET. Southeast Alaska is expected to see the first tsunami waves around 12:45 AM-1:55 AM ET.

The NWS stated that Hawaii, where tsunami sirens have been ringing, the expected tsunami arrival would be around 1:15 AM ET.

"We expect significant damage along the coastlines. We pray that we don't lose any of our loved ones. That's why we have to be very safe," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told a press conference.

In Washington and Oregon, a tsunami is expected at 2:35 AM and 2:55 AM ET.

Trump asked people to visit their government portal for the latest information and be updated.

In a post on X, he said, "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!"

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
