California wildfire destroys homes in historic ‘gold mining’ town of Chinese Camp, prompts evacuation: Live tracker maps

A wildfire blazing in Northern California has destroyed several residences in the historic gold mining town of Chinese Camp. The fire began Tuesday and has spread to over 6,400 acres, prompting evacuations. Chinese miners established the town during the gold rush in California. California wildfire: A residents work to stop flames from a burning home from spreading to a neighboring house as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, California, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. AP Photo/Noah Berger

The blaze was triggered by lightning on Tuesday evening, according to CalFire, the state's main fire department.

The fire was still uncontrolled Tuesday evening, although no early reports of injuries or fatalities were reported, Newsweek reported.

At least five residences were on fire in the rural community, which includes both freestanding and mobile dwellings.

Firefighters have requested extra resources, including fire engines, bulldozers, and an airplane. Chinese Camp is situated approximately 40 miles east of Modesto.

California wildfire live tracker maps

This tracker map from Windy.com shows California wildfire risk for the impacted area of the state.