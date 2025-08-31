Redwood City 'Edgewood Fire': Smoke visible in Woodside as blaze burns near I-280, California

A vegetation fire was reported on August 30 near Interstate 280 in the area of Cañada Rd, Woodside. It is in San Mateo County, California, as per Watch Duty, the non-profit tracking wildfires. The incident has been labelled "Edgewood/280 Fire"(Facebook/CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)

The incident has been labelled "Edgewood/280 Fire". You can check the map of where the fire is burning here.

Watch Duty added that the fire is now approximately spread across five acres on the south side of 280, and an additional helicopter has been requested.

It was earlier reported that a 3rd and 4th alarm response was requested for structure protection. Authorities said on X “Firefighters are responding to a fire near I-280 and Edgewood in San Mateo County.” The San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit also shared information in a Facebook post, saying “There are at least 15 engines, two water tenders, multiple fixed wing, one helicopter, and a firefighter hand crew and dozer are en route.”

Meanwhile, visuals showed smoke visible in the area.

Smoke billows after fire | Watch

Videos were shared by the San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit, and smoke was seen amid the blaze.

“Firefighters battle fire off of I-280 near Farm Hill Boulevard,” they wrote.

Another clip showed an aerial effort to control the fire from spreading.

Another video showed how the smoke went up to the sky.

San Mateo County also provided updates on the fire. They said that the forward progress has been stopped on the NB side of I-20. “Crews still engaged in firefight on SB,” they shared on X. Meanwhile, I-280 remains closed between Farm Hill Blvd and Edgewood Rd due to the fire, and people travelling through there are advised to take the Highway 101 as the alternate. Redwood City also issued an update, saying “I-280 is closed in the northbound direction at Woodside Road and southbound lanes are closed at Edgewood Road due to a fire. All traffic is being diverted to Woodside Road and Edgewood. The estimated time for reopening is not yet available.”