Fontana CA fire: Smoke visible in videos from the scene

A fire has broken out in Fontana, California. Eyewitness videos and photos shared on social media show smoke billowing from the area. The blaze is reportedly burning near a parking lot close to A&B Market. Firefighters are actively working to contain the flames, and some reports suggest that HAZMAT teams are also responding. While authorities have yet to issue an official statement, several witnesses claim the incident involves a commercial property.

Fire in Fontana, California.(UnSplash)