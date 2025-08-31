Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fontana CA fire: Smoke visible in videos from the scene

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 31, 2025 02:58 am IST

A fire has broken out in Fontana, California. Eyewitness videos shared on social media show smoke billowing in the area.

A fire has broken out in Fontana, California. Eyewitness videos and photos shared on social media show smoke billowing from the area. The blaze is reportedly burning near a parking lot close to A&B Market. Firefighters are actively working to contain the flames, and some reports suggest that HAZMAT teams are also responding. While authorities have yet to issue an official statement, several witnesses claim the incident involves a commercial property.

Fire in Fontana, California.(UnSplash)
Fire in Fontana, California.(UnSplash)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
