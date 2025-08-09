1,400 firefighters battle to prevent reignition of France's largest wildfire

About 1,400 firefighters were deployed Saturday in France's southern Aude region to prevent the country's largest wildfire in decades from reigniting, as all residents were allowed to return to their homes. The blaze left one person dead and 25 people have been injured, including 19 firefighters. (AFP)

Aude prefect Christian Pouget said the fire has been contained since Thursday after burning this week more than 160 sq km in the wooded region, known for its wineries. All roads have been reopened but authorities issued a strict ban on accessing the forest, Pouget said at a news conference on Saturday.

“The fight is continuing, firefighters are still working on (fire) reignition,” he said.

The blaze left one person dead and 25 people have been injured, including 19 firefighters, Pouget said.

High temperatures in the coming days are expected to complicate firefighters' efforts.

“The fire won't be extinguished for several weeks,” Col Christophe Magny, director of the Aude fire department, said, pointing to several “hot spots” that are being closely monitored.

France's national weather agency Meteo France placed the southern half of France on a “high vigilance” alert for heat wave, with temperatures expected in the Aude region of up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday.

In neighbouring Spain, firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in Avila province, over 100 km west of Madrid. Víctor Fernández, a technician at the advanced command post, told reporters Saturday the fire was being contained but warned the next hours would be “critical".

Extreme temperatures are expected to continue until at least next week, according to Spain's national weather service.

The fire began on Friday afternoon with the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit working through the night to bring it under control and prevent it from approaching roads and train lines.

Southern Europe has seen multiple large fires this summer. Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires.