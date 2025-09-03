Four more arrested for operating for Chinese cyber fraud gangs in Cambodia

Four more suspects were arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab for allegedly working from Cambodia and Laos for Chinese cyber fraud gangs, police said on Tuesday. Four mobile phones and passports of the arrested suspects were seized.

The suspects were identified as Ritika alias Riti, 33 and her brother Hemant Kumar, 30, of New Juneja Colony; Ritika’s friend Prachi Verma alias Pari, 21, and Sejal Kumari of Vijay Nagar. Police said they were arrested on August 30, adding that they were on a four-day police remand for interrogation.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were arrested on the basis of information provided by Shiva alias Harsh, 22, of New Vijay Nagar in Ludhiana who was arrested on August 27. Sejal is Shiva’s sister-in-law, he said.

“He was presently on eight-day police remand for interrogation. The four arrested on August 30 had also worked for the Chinese gangs from Cambodia but returned in January this year after a crackdown there by law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Kumar said Shiva was the one who had shifted to Laos with help of a Pakistani national whom he had befriended while working in Cambodia.

“Four mobile phones and passports of the arrested suspects were seized. Altogether 13 suspects have been arrested till now in the case in which these suspects had impersonated TRAI officials to dupe a Gurugram resident in May this year,” he added.