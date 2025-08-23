Geriatrician shares 4 tips for older adults to improve mental health: From solving puzzles to doing meditation

Mental health is closely connected to physical health, with factors like the gut-brain axis making it even more prominent. On top of that, as one ages, mental wellness can decline due to stress from major life events, such as the death of a spouse, chronic illness or retirement. Along with this, old age also carries the natural risks of cognitive decline. All these make taking care of mental health during old age a non-negotiable priority. Elderly people are recommended to socialise and exercise to keep their minds active.(Shutterstock)

To address the concerns of old age mental wellness, Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Chief of Geriatric Medicine at Artemis Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle how to keep the mind healthy and resilient during old age.

He said, “Taking care of our mental health is just as important as taking care of our physical health as we get older. A healthy mind keeps older people independent, active, and happy. Small, regular efforts can make a big difference in helping seniors. Every stress kills some important memory cells, so managing stress in middle age and later life is very important for a healthy mind. ”

Here are 4 tips he shared for older adults for better mental health:

1. Stay mentally active:

Solve puzzles to keep your brain active.(Shutterstock)

Stay mentally active by reading, doing puzzles, playing memory games, or learning new things. This will keep your brain sharp.

Doing things that make your mind work can slow down cognitive decline and help your memory.

2. Maintain social connections:

Being alone and lonely can be bad for your mental health. Talk to family, friends, or community groups on a regular basis.

Being social makes you feel better, lowers anxiety, and helps keep you from getting depressed.

3. Put your physical health first:

Stay physically active with yoga and stretching exercises.(Shutterstock)

Eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly all have a direct effect on how your brain works.

Walking, doing yoga, or light strength training are all good for your brain because they increase blood flow to it. This helps with memory and thinking.

4. Practice mindfulness and relaxation:

This helps you clear your mind when you're stressed or anxious.

Meditation, deep breathing, or gentle hobbies like gardening can help you relax, focus better, and feel better emotionally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.