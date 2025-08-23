Alzheimer’s is a rising health concern: Doctor explains 6 brain-healthy habits that can beat cognitive decline
From staying physically active to having a brain-nourishing diet, here are a few habits that can help keep Alzheimer’s at bay.
Alzheimer’s, one of the most common causes of dementia, is one of the fast-evolving public health concerns. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, technical director, BDR Pharmaceuticals said, “In India alone, nearly 5.3 million people are impacted and Alzheimer's accounts for approximately 70% of them. While age remains the largest risk factor, current scientific research is increasingly showing that our daily decisions can affect brain health and can even lower the risk of Alzheimer’s.” Also read | Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in your 20s? Experts weigh in
Dr Aravind Badiger further shared key brain habits that can help in avoiding Alzheimer’s:
1. Stay active physically
Exercise regularly will boost blood flow to the brain, suppress inflammation, and stimulate the release of protective chemicals. Even 30 minutes of brisk walking, yoga, or cycling a day, five days a week, will sharply lower the risk of intellectual decline.
2. Challenge the mind
Brain exercise is mental exercise. Reading, puzzles, learning another language, or playing an instrument exercises brain links and builds cognitive reserve that delays dementia.
3. Eating food that nourishes the brain
Better brain function is linked to a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, and healthy fats. A diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids reduces cognitive impairment risk. Also read | Walking daily may protect your brain from Alzheimer’s, reveals 10-year study
4. Get enough sleep
The brain's health is determined by having sufficient sleep. At deep sleep, the brain also removes harmful proteins such as beta-amyloid, which is linked with Alzheimer's disease. Adults require 7–8 hours of uninterrupted sleep at night.
5. Reduce stress
Chronic stress and depression both accelerate brain aging. Evidence-based strategies to promote mental health and cognitive performance include mindfulness, meditation, relaxation breathing techniques, and physical relaxation activities.
6. Continue to be socially active
Developing relationships with people protects the brain, but social isolation raises the risk of dementia. Both intellectual and emotional stimulation can be obtained through encouraging communication, taking part in group activities, and having deep discussions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
