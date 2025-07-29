Walking daily may protect your brain from Alzheimer’s, reveals 10-year study

If you’ve been looking for a reason to lace up your shoes and hit the pavement, a recent long-term study may be the motivation you need. Walking daily has been linked to a reduced risk of cognitive decline, especially for those with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. The effects of walking extend beyond mere physical exercise; they also have a positive impact on brain health(Unsplash)

The findings are based on a comprehensive study published in the journal JAMA and presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, which tracked nearly 3,000 participants aged 70 to 79 over the years. Researchers noted their daily walking habits and found that maintaining or increasing these habits led to improved processing speed and executive function, key aspects of cognitive health.

Dr Cindy Barha, the study's lead author and an assistant professor at the University of Calgary, emphasised the importance of combating sedentary behaviour. She suggests incorporating short walking sessions throughout the day to break up long periods of sitting.

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is a complex disorder that represents a severe form of dementia. It is characterised by the accumulation of harmful plaques in the brain, which disrupt communication between nerve cells and eventually lead to their death.

As nerve cells deteriorate, individuals may encounter:

Memory loss: Difficulty recalling recent events or personal experiences.

Difficulty recalling recent events or personal experiences. Confusion: Disorientation, especially in familiar environments.

Disorientation, especially in familiar environments. Personality changes: Noticeable shifts in behaviour or mood.

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, making prevention strategies increasingly important.

What is the role of genetics in Alzheimer's disease?

Genetic factors play a significant role in one’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s. "Notably, a gene variant known as APOE4 can make it more challenging for the brain to remove the plaques associated with the disease. Approximately 15% to 25% of the population carries this variant, which can only be identified through genetic testing," neurologist Dr Neha Kapoor tells Health Shots.

How does Alzheimer's affect the mind and body?

While the study didn’t prescribe a specific walking routine, Dr Barha proposed that breaking up periods of inactivity with multiple short walks throughout the day can greatly benefit cognitive health.

Walking recommendations

Frequency: Aim for multiple short walking sessions throughout the day.

Aim for multiple short walking sessions throughout the day. Consistency: Maintain a steady walking habit from year to year.

Maintain a steady walking habit from year to year. Goal: A previous study published in JAMA Neurology suggested that walking approximately 3,800 steps per day can reduce the risk of dementia by 25%.

What happens to the brain during Alzheimer's?

The effects of walking extend beyond mere physical exercise. They also have a positive impact on brain health. Here are a couple of theories explaining how regular physical activity may promote cognitive function:

Increased BDNF production: Exercise boosts the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein crucial for neuronal growth and connectivity. Dr Barha explains that muscular activity seems to release proteins that travel to the brain, enhancing BDNF levels.

Exercise boosts the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein crucial for neuronal growth and connectivity. Dr Barha explains that muscular activity seems to release proteins that travel to the brain, enhancing BDNF levels. Reduction in neuroinflammation: “Physical activity may also mitigate neuroinflammation, a common issue in Alzheimer’s patients. The brain dispatches immune cells called microglia to clear away plaque, but chronic inflammation can lead them to attack healthy cells as well. Regular exercise can improve the functioning of these microglia,” shares Dr Kapoor.

Every step truly counts. Dr Christiane Wrann, another expert associated with the study, highlighted that it’s never too late to begin an exercise routine. Whether you’re a seasoned walker or a newcomer, the key takeaway is to find an activity you enjoy and stick to it.

Tips for getting started: