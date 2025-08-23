‘Learn it by heart’ at the cost of your mental health: Know the major demerits of rote learning for students

The phrase ‘learn it by heart’ begins in school and can follow (or rather haunt) students well into college. The hyper-focused chase for marks, with the grades being one of the prime parameters for evaluation, has pushed even the most capable learners into breakneck cramming, going for word-by-word memorisation, and regurgitating information on the paper (and forgetting it once they exit the exam hall). Take learning at a healthy pace, instead of cramming word-for-word.(Shutterstock)

But the mechanical learning’s misplaced priorities come at a cost. Your successful, verbatim information dump on paper may fetch enough marks, but it does little to build critical thinking, and it rather worsens mental health in the future with stress. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to explore the demerits of rote learning and strategies for better learning.

The ill effects of rote learning

When students memorise without understanding properly, they feel stressed.(Shutterstock)

Mugging up is the last-ditch effort to fetch some marks on your paper, but the repercussions are far worse, and may not even be worth the marks, as the damage is far deeper. With so much of ‘learning by heart’ being normalised in educational institutions, the child's health bears the brunt over time.

Dr Rahul Chandhok, Sr. Consultant & Head of Psychiatry at Artemis Lite NFC in New Delhi, warned that rote learning hurts mental health and creativity in the long run. Major facets of mental health, from cognitive to emotional, take a hit from this type of learning.

Calling out how it ‘stifles creativity’, he added, “Kids memorise without understanding, weakening critical thinking and problem solving while reducing confidence in their ability to learn independently.”

Emotional strain is another hidden cost of rote learning, as Dr Chandhok said, “Children may feel overwhelmed or fear failure on the day of a presentation simply by forgetting one line, thereby shaking their self-worth. This type of learning gives children the perception that education is mechanical rather than enjoyable, leading to disinterest in learning.”

In the long run, this habit of mugging up makes learning more mechanical, and as Dr Chandhok reminded, children become ‘less curious and motivated.’ The joy and excitement of learning wane.

With so much of human existence and growth relying on learning and exploring new things, this dip in enthusiasm early on can undermine the very curiosity and energy that define youth.

How to reduce stress?

Parents can help build the habit of journaling among kids.(Shutterstock)

Memorising big chunks of text triggers anxiety, especially if you are running short of time. You will have to learn and also be able to recall, which makes the word-by-word mugging up seem like the right thing to do. But the long-term demerits far outweigh your short-lived pursuit of marks. So first and foremost, you need to be able to tackle the stress.

For better stress management techniques, another expert weighed in. Shruti Padhye, Senior Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, shared with us that managing stress can be done by adopting some practices that help to ground you and take your mind off the stress. She said, “To manage your stress better, it’s essential to intentionally engage in mindfulness practices in our lives.”

Shruti shared some habits that bring in mindfulness and reduce stress. They can be applied for by both college and school students with the assistance of their parents. Here are some of the stress-busting habits she suggested:

1. Dedicated morning routine: A simple morning routine that includes a cup of warm beverage, a book and some mindfulness guided meditation. Meditation helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for our rest state of mind

2. Journaling: Journaling can help us be more in touch with our emotions and recognise our stress patterns.

3. Socialising: Meeting friends, family, and socialising builds a sense of community and helps overcome feelings of isolation.

4. 5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique: Five things you can see around, look at the small details of an object could be as leaves of the tree, Four things you can feel, Three things you can hear, Two things you can smell, one thing you can taste.

Strategies for real learning

When students explain the concepts to each other, they understand the information better.(Shutterstock)

But this is not new; in a way, the drawbacks of rote learning have always been in the spotlight for a long time. The real question is what you put into action. Real change begins only when actionable strategies are put into practice.

Dr Sunita Gandhi (PhD), Founder, Dignity Education Vision International (DEVI Sansthan) shared her practical expertise and listed out three actionable strategies that make learning real and effective for school children:

Student-led discussions: Get students to talk more than teachers. It’s not a slogan, it’s a proven practice. Put them in random, mixed-ability pairs. Let them explain concepts to each other. You’ll see it immediately: children who struggled to pay attention suddenly lean in. The language feels their own. They learn by listening, speaking, and questioning. Textbook as reference, not rulebook: Treat the textbook as a reference, not the curriculum itself. Real learning isn’t about covering chapters; it’s about uncovering understanding. Maths through manipulatives, language through stories, science through experiments. Every concept should pass the ‘can they explain it to their pair’ test. Set daily learning goals: Set a clear daily learning goal. Help students track progress themselves – put them in charge of their own learning. It builds agency, shows growth, and makes learning visible.

