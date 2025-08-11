Mental health advocate shares tiny ways to train your brain towards mindfulness: From traffic to self-talk

Mindfulness may seem like a buzzword in the mental health space today, but it is what each one of us must aim to achieve. Mental health advocate Prakriti Poddar calls mindfulness the "modern world's best survival skill". You can practise mindfulness while holding a teacup or even when you may be caught in traffic.(Freepik)

"It almost sounds like a trendy fix, but mindfulness is no quick hack. It is the simple, brave choice to show up fully, exactly where you are, even when life feels like a circus," Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing for Roundglass Living, tells Health Shots.

The mind, she believes, can be either a monkey or a maestro, depending on how one trains it.

"Left alone, our thoughts leap from branch to branch, replaying awkward moments, plotting future disasters, or arguing with people not even in the room. Mindfulness is how we gently guide this monkey back to the present, one curious breath at a time. Long before brain scans confirmed its power, yogis and monks knew that paying attention was the key to mastering life’s ups and downs. What is new is how overwhelmed our minds are now. Notifications, breaking news, financial worries, doom scrolling etc. It is no wonder inner peace feels like an endangered species," Poddar adds.

Benefits of mindfulness

Mindfulness, according to science, can also thicken the parts of your brain that handle memory and emotions, apart from shrinking the stress circuits that keep you on edge.

"One sweeping study of over 200 studies found that mindfulness can dial down anxiety and lift mood. It literally builds mental muscle, making us less likely to flip out when life throws its curveballs," says Poddar.

That is when it is important to pause.

"Imagine you get stung by sharp criticism at work. Your pulse spikes. Your stomach knots. You want to snap back or retreat. Mindfulness slides in like a wise old friend: 'Hold on. Feel that? Breathe.' That tiny pause changes everything. It is the gap where you choose to respond with curiosity instead of reactivity. Over time, these little choices reduce stress and anxiety, and increase mental and emotional resilience," suggests Poddar.

She also calls mindfulness a "calming tool" that trains us to face life head-on, with clear eyes and an open heart.

"When we face illness, loss, or failure, it is easy to spiral into fear or helplessness. But mindfulness reminds us: we can’t always control what happens, but we can choose how we meet it. The awareness of that choice can transform everything," explains the expert.

Ways to practice mindfulness

You do not have to meditate for hours or chant on a mountaintop. Mindfulness can hide in ordinary places, says Poddar.



In your tea cup

Notice the warmth in your hands, the swirl of steam, the first sip. You have just anchored yourself in now.

In traffic

Instead of fuming, feel your feet on the floor, your hands on the wheel. Let the red light be a reminder to return.

In tough moments

When your heart races or your throat tightens, silently name it: “Nervous. Sad. Angry.” Naming tames the storm. This builds emotional clarity and helps you meet yourself with more gentleness.

In how you talk to yourself

Offer the same patience you would give a dear friend. “This is hard, but I have handled hard before.”

When you breathe

Your breath is always available. Use it as an anchor. Even three slow, conscious breaths can ground you in the present.

Present, not perfect

Mindfulness is not about becoming perfectly calm or endlessly cheerful. It is about showing up, again and again, with your feet on the ground and your heart open. Some days you will stumble. That is fine. The power is in noticing, pausing, and choosing how you meet this moment.