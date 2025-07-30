Seasonal anxiety during monsoon: Psychologist shares 5 causes and 7 tips to manage it efficiently

Monsoon's gloomy skies are contagious and not in a good sense either, as they are making people gloomy too. Often we don't talk about uncomfortable truths (universal coping mechanism!) and like to view monsoon as poetic, and choose to write lyrical pieces about the wind, petrichor and the sound of rain. But this is just surface-level romanticisation, because deep down, the monsoon season brings seasonal anxiety as well. During monsoon, many people experience mood and anxiety.(Shutterstock)

Narendra Kinger, Consultant Clinical Psychologist & Psychotherapist at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle how people get anxious, to the point of getting anxiety attacks.

He said, “A growing number of individuals, this season marks a rise in unease, mood fluctuations, and even anxiety attacks. We often see a notable uptick in mental health consultations during the monsoon months, and there's a strong physiological and psychological basis behind this trend.”

While having tea and fritters by a window on a rainy day may sound like a reasonable option (the way it's romanticised, tea and monsoon are practically married), it still may not fill the void left by the changes brought on by the season. Understanding the reasons behind this emotional shift and actively attempting to reduce its impact (not just by retreating to comfort foods) is the solution to navigating monsoon-induced anxiety with more clarity.

Narendra Kinger shared a guide covering the reasons why monsoon triggers anxiety and what one can do to reduce it:

Reasons why people are more anxious in monsoon

1. Reduced sunlight and disrupted circadian rhythms

Less exposure to natural sunlight affects serotonin production, a key neurotransmitter involved in mood regulation.

Diminished daylight also disrupts circadian rhythms, leading to poor sleep, which is directly linked to increased anxiety.

2. Barometric pressure and sensory overload

Shifts in barometric pressure can affect inner ear balance and trigger a physical sense of unease.

Persistent rain sounds, dark skies, and damp environments create sensory stressors that may exacerbate symptoms in those already prone to anxiety.

3. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) with an anxious edge

While SAD is more commonly associated with winter, it is also seen in the monsoon.

Its monsoon variant in tropical climates often includes symptoms like restlessness, irritability, and agitation, a departure from the typical depressive presentation. These signs are often misread or dismissed as mood swings.

4. Increased isolation and lifestyle changes

Frequent rains can restrict social interaction and physical activity, especially for the elderly or those with chronic illnesses.

A lack of movement and socialisation contributes to feelings of loneliness and rumination, fertile ground for anxiety disorders.

5. Mould, dampness, and respiratory sensitivity

Poor ventilation and damp indoor conditions foster mould growth, which has been linked in recent studies to neuropsychiatric symptoms, including anxiety.

Those with allergies or asthma are particularly vulnerable, as respiratory distress can mimic or trigger panic attacks.

How can you prevent anxiety in monsoon?

Sleep helps to make you less anxious, so avoid scrolling on your phone 1-2 hours before bedtime.(Pexels.)

1. Prioritise Light Therapy

Use daylight-spectrum lamps in the early morning to simulate sunlight and stabilise circadian rhythms.

Even a 20-minute session can help restore energy and reduce mood disturbances.

2. Establish a sleep discipline

Avoid irregular sleeping hours.

Maintain a fixed bedtime, limit screen use 1–2 hours before sleeping, and consider melatonin supplements after medical consultation if insomnia persists.

3. Introduce structured movement indoors

Even 15 minutes of yoga, resistance band workouts, or dance therapy can stimulate endorphins and decrease cortisol levels.

Avoid skipping workouts simply because of weather limitations.

4. Limit caffeine and monitor your diet

Caffeine, often consumed more during rainy, cosy days, can worsen palpitations and restlessness.

Swap with calming herbal teas like chamomile or lemon balm.

Avoid foods high in refined sugars that spike and crash energy levels.

5. Practice sensory grounding techniques

For those experiencing anxiety spikes, grounding exercises, such as the 5-4-3-2-1 technique, help reorient the mind.

Keep lavender or peppermint essential oils at hand for olfactory calming.

6. Monitor indoor environment

Use dehumidifiers or anti-fungal agents to prevent mould growth. Ensure your home is well-ventilated and clean air filters regularly.

Healthy air quality directly contributes to better mental clarity.

7. Visit an expert

Don’t wait for symptoms to escalate. Psychotherapy, especially cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT.)

It is highly effective in addressing seasonal and weather-related anxiety.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.