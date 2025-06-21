International Yoga Day 2025: 10 asanas children can practice with parents at home

International Yoga Day 2025: On the occasion of Yoga Day on June 21, let's take this moment to pause from the daily hustle, breathe, and reflect on how to bring mental clarity and balance into our lives, especially for the youngest members of our families. Children are growing up in a world where screens take up a lion’s share of their routine. Add to that the pressure of school, tuition, and packed schedules. Even kids find themselves ensnared in the clutches of stress. This is where yoga steps in, one of the holistic ways to manage day-to-day stress. This International Yoga Day, let it be the start of a new routine where yoga is introduced to children. Making yoga an integral part of children's routine will help improve their physical flexibility and mental focus.(Shutterstock)

Dr Narendra K Shetty, chief wellness officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, Bangalore, shared with HT Lifestyle the benefits of starting yoga early in life.

He said, “In today’s automatic and AI world, our kids are more digitalised than we were, and that's where the problem starts. This is a serious issue for our kids’ health, and it has to be addressed as a priority. And yoga is the best option for it. Starting yoga at an early age helps children grow up more aware of their body, breath, and emotions. Teaching yoga early in life equips children with tools to handle stress naturally, improves immunity, and supports hormonal balance during their growth years. It nurtures a sattvic (balanced) lifestyle, helping children stay connected to nature, breath, and self-awareness in a playful way. It is important to encourage kids to practice with family, in parks, or in community spaces.”

Dr Narendra K Shetty shared a detailed guide with us, covering 10 yoga asanas parents can do with their kids and decoded the best time for yoga practice:



10 gentle yoga asanas that kids can do with their parents



1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

How to do: Stand tall with feet together, arms by the side. Inhale and raise your hands above your head, interlace fingers, and stretch upward. Hold for 5–8 breaths.

Benefits: Improves posture, strengthens legs, and enhances concentration.



2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

How to do: Stand on one foot, place the other foot on the inner thigh, palms joined in Namaste. Hold for 5 breaths and switch sides.

Benefits: Builds balance, body awareness, and self-confidence.



3. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

How to do: Kneel on the floor, sit back on the heels, and stretch arms forward on the mat. Rest forehead down.

Benefits: Calms the mind, improves digestion, and relaxes the nervous system.



4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How to do: Lie on the stomach, place hands under shoulders, and gently lift the chest while keeping elbows bent.

Benefits: Strengthens the spine, opens the chest, and relieves fatigue.





5. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do: Lie on the back, bend knees, feet hip-width apart. Press into feet and lift hips upward.

Benefits: Strengthens back and legs, stimulates digestion, and improves mood.



6. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

How to do: Get on hands and knees. Inhale, arch back (cow); exhale, round spine (cat). Repeat for 5 cycles.

Benefits: Increases flexibility of the spine, improves coordination and focus.





7. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

How to do: Sit with legs extended, inhale arms up, exhale, fold forward from the hips.

Benefits: Calms the mind, stretches the spine and hamstrings, and enhances digestion.

8. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

How to do: Sit with the soles of feet together, gently flap knees up and down.

Benefits: Opens the hips, improves blood circulation, and calms hyperactivity.





9. Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

How to do: Lie on the back, hold feet with hands, and gently rock side to side.

Benefits: Releases tension in the lower back, improves sleep, and soothes anxiety.



10. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

How to do: Lie flat on the back with arms and legs comfortably apart, eyes closed. Focus on natural breathing for 3–5 minutes.

Benefits: Deeply relaxes body and mind, resets the nervous system, and improves emotional regulation.



When is the best time for Kids to do yoga?

Morning time, ideally before breakfast, is the most beneficial.

Consistency is more important, which helps create a fun, light-hearted environment.

Even 15–20 minutes daily can make a big difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.