Why was Columbus Day replaced? Is Indigenous Peoples' Day still observed? All on Trump's new proclamation

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation to again observe October 13 only as Columbus Day, in a reversal of former President Joe Biden's decision in 2021 to mark both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day on October 13 - a federal holiday since 1937. US President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Alexander Stubb at White House.(AFP)

"Outrageously, in recent years, Christopher Columbus has been a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage," the proclamation, signed by Trump on Thursday, read.

Why Was Columbus Day Replaced?

The decision to celebrate both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day on a federal level was taken by President Joe Biden on October 8, 2021, and a proclamation was issued on it on October 11, 2021. However, before the federal recognition of both, many states had already implemented the reversal or double recognition of Columbus Day. The reason behind it has been the controversy around the role of Christopher Columbus in the colonization and the subsequent impact on Indigenous populations.

For instance, South Dakota renamed it Native American Day. Alaska, Vermont, Minnesota, Maine, and Oregon celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Some states like New York City, Los Angeles and Denver observe both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Also read: Letitia James indictment row: What exactly did New York AG do? All on mortgage fraud claims

Is Indigenous Peoples' Day still Observed?

Following President Trump's proclamation on Thursday, the Indigenous People's Day will no longer recognized at the federal level. However, the states where Indigenous People's Day or Native American Day are celebrated will likely do it, as usual.

Besides, there has not been any announcement from these states about the removal of the Indigenous People's Day.

Notably, in April this year, Trump claimed on social media that Democrats were trying to "destroy" Columbus’s reputation, tearing down his statues and replacing them with "woke" or nothing.