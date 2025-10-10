Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Letitia James indictment row: What exactly did New York AG do? All on mortgage fraud claims

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 02:23 am IST

New York State Attorney General Letitia James was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury in Virginia

New York State Attorney General Letitia James was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury in Virginia, The New York Post reported, citing sources. This comes after federal housing regulator Bill Pulte claimed that James ‘falsified records’ to get sweetheart home loans for a Virginia property she claimed as her ‘principal residence’ in 2023.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference following a ruling against Trump(REUTERS)
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference following a ruling against Trump(REUTERS)

Accusations against Letitia James

James is accused of misrepresenting her primary residence on a Norfolk, Virginia, property's mortgage filings to obtain better rates and insurance. An email to a broker stated, "This property WILL NOT be my primary residence," while other forms checked "NO" for residency, but a single document allegedly contradicted this, per Pulte's letter.

Read More: Why was Columbus Day replaced? Is Indigenous Peoples' Day still observed? All on Trump's new proclamation

Similar claims involve her Brooklyn home, where James is said to have underreported rooms for a government-backed loan, and a 1983 Queens mortgage with her father, Robert James, falsely listing them as "husband and wife."

These acts, if proven, could violate federal statutes like bank fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1344) and false statements to financial institutions (18 U.S.C. § 1014), potentially carrying up to 30 years in prison.

The charges come after months of public pressure from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused James of criminal behavior without offering evidence. On social media, he claimed she was “guilty as hell,” later telling reporters, “It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know.”

James, serving her second term as New York’s attorney general, has rejected the allegations. She acknowledged making a minor mistake on a mortgage form but said the issue was promptly corrected and did not involve any attempt to deceive the lender.

Her attorney condemned the indictment as a politically driven stunt, arguing that the Justice Department is acting on Trump’s “personal vendetta.” The two have clashed since James won a sweeping civil judgment against Trump and his companies last year, accusing them of inflating the value of assets to mislead banks and investors.

(With AP inputs)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Letitia James indictment row: What exactly did New York AG do? All on mortgage fraud claims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On