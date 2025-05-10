Trump supporter interrupts Letitia James' town hall over ‘mortgage fraud’

Letitia James' town hall on Thursday night was interrupted by a heckler, who was an apparent supporter of Donald Trump. While the panellists discussed leftist talking points, the man challenged the New York Attorney General to apologise to the president. VALHALLA, NEW YORK - MAY 08: NY Attorney General Letitia James hosts a town hall at SUNY Westchester Community College to hear from residents about the impact of former President Donald Trump�s policies on their lives on May 08, 2025 in Valhalla, New York. James, along with her counterparts from New Jersey, California, Illinois, and Minnesota, will listen to New Yorkers from across the state about safeguarding civil rights and pushing back against federal policies they deem harmful. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Letitia James interrupted by Trump supporter during town hall meeting

James was interrupted during a community impact hearing in Westchester when a Trump supporter asked, “My question is for Tish James. Will you apologise to President Trump for wasting millions of dollars and the state of New York for a witch trial?”

“And how does it feel to know that you are [going to] prison for mortgage fraud?” the man added. His question was met with loud boos from other members of the audience, while the demonstrator was escorted out.

Meanwhile, James responded with, “Everyone knows those allegations are baseless.” “We want to thank him for coming, we respect all opinions,” she added, per New York Post.

Who is Letitia James?

Born in New York in 1958, James was raised in Brooklyn alongside her seven siblings. She attended public schools in the city and later earned a law degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

James began her legal career as a public defender before entering New York City politics as a council member. She subsequently served as the Public Advocate and, in 2018, became the New York Attorney General.

She famously filed a lawsuit against Trump, several of his family members, associates, and businesses, alleging numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation related to financial statements.

However, the president dubbed her case a “witch hunt.” The DOJ has since opened a criminal investigation into James, per Fox News. NYC attorney Pierre Debbas told the outlet in April that things would not have been the same for James had she not spent years targeting Trump.