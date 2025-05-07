Times Square 12-foot tall woman sculpture mocked online; compared to Letitia James as Trump calls her ‘horrible’ person

Times Square's12-foot-tall woman sculpture dubbed as the Grounded in the Stars has become a subject of online mockery, with netizens comparing it with New York Attorney General Letitia James. The bronze statue is located at Broadway and 46th Street. Times Square 12-foot tall bronze sculpture was created by Thomas J. Price.(X@OliLondonTV)

Thomas J. Price, a figurative artist residing in London, is the man behind the statue.

The official Times Square website states that “Times Square stands as an iconic symbol and site of convergence, uniting people from all walks of life, individual stories and experiences intersecting on a global platform.”

Presented by Times Square Arts, the new installation subtly references Michelangelo's David while capturing ordinary characteristics through the woman's posture, expression, and attire.

The Grounded in the Stars installation asks the bustling metropolis to pause for a brief moment of empathy and introspection by comparing two permanent statues of men in Duffy Square. “The intention of my public works is to become part of the place they inhabit and its physical, material history, as well as the visitors that pass through and around the location, no matter how fleeting.”

The sculpture will be available for public display from June 17.

Times Square's ‘plus sized’ woman statue compared to Letitia James

Meanwhile, several netizens on X mocked the Times Square's “plus sized” woman statue. “The likeness is uncanny,” one person wrote.

“If you don’t like women just say that. It’s okay to be gay in 2025,” second user said.

“It should be a bit wider if it’s supposed to be Letitia James,” a third user commented.

“The statue is prettier & thinner than Letitia James,” the fourth user chimed in trolling the NY AG.

“Letitia in her younger days, maybe. If the statue were true to size today, it needs to be wider...,” one more added.

Trump tears into Letitia James

US President Donald Trump attacked New York Attorney General Leticia James on Tuesday. He called her “a total crook” after the justice department got a receipt of a criminal referral charging the Democrat of mortgage fraud.

According to the New York Post, Trump stated from the Oval Office that James was “a disaster for New York” and “a horrible, horrible human being.” He also said, “I think she's a total crook, there's no question about it — but that's just my opinion.”

The US President further vowed that US Attorney General Pam Bondi will “do what's right” with the referral. “Pam’s gonna have to do what she wants... She always does. I’ve known her a long time.”

Trump’s comments followed Bondi’s refusal to confirm whether her office would take action on the criminal referral submitted by William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, on April 14. “We don’t discuss anything pending or not within my office,” she told media.