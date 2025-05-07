What is ‘No Kings Day’? Trump's expensive DC birthday military parade to face massive protest across US

Pro-democracy activists on Monday declared that June 14 would be a nationwide “No Kings” day of protest. On that day, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a military-style parade in Washington DC. “Donald Trump wants to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to throw himself a big fancy parade with tanks in the streets,” Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin stated during The Rachel Maddow Show's broadcast on Monday.(AP)

In the weeks leading up to the action day, many additional “No Kings” events are anticipated, with over 100 already registered around the United States.

“This is straight out of the authoritarian playbook. He wants to project strength. He wants everybody to think that he is all-powerful. That he rules the world.”

What is ‘No Kings Day’ protest?

Continuing his tirade against Trump, Levin asserted that real power is distributed all across the nation, and not just in DC.

“And what we're looking to do on No Kings Day is to say, look—Donald Trump does not own the flag. He does not own patriotism. In fact, we can all show up in opposition to a king in this country.”

The purpose of the large-scale protests, according to the "No Kings Day" website, is to demonstrate that "from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we're taking action to reject authoritarianism."

The website further emphasis that “In America, we don't do kings,” adding that “On June 14th, we're showing up everywhere he isn't—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

US Army confirms ‘$45 million’ parade preparations

The U.S. Army confirmed preparations for a parade on June 14, the Army's 250th birthday and Trump's 79th.

“The Army anticipates featuring 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 soldiers,” an Army spokesperson told the Washington Post. “The parade will accompany a fireworks display and a day-long festival on the National Mall with military demonstrations, musical performances, and a fitness competition.”

According to two unidentified defense officials who spoke to NBC News, the cost of such celebrations may reach $45 million. During a weekend interview, Trump referred to the possible expense as “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.”

Trump blasted over expensive birthday plans: ‘Waste of money’

In a statement released Monday, US Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) stated that “this would be an unprecedented waste of money to please this self-absorbed con man, and the public should make clear it's unacceptable.”