Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints 'it's going to be a truly earth-shattering'

ByShweta Kukreti
May 07, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Donald Trump made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, stating that he will be making a “earth-shattering” revelation in the next few days.

Donald Trump made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, stating that he will be making a “earth-shattering” revelation in the next few days. His enigmatic remarks ignited uproar on social media, with many people wondering what the US President might be planning.

Trump made the 'earth-shattering" statement inside the Oval office during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.(Bloomberg)
Trump made the 'earth-shattering" statement inside the Oval office during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.(Bloomberg)

Trump made the statement inside the Oval office during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We have a very big announcement to make,” the POTUS declared, clarifying that it is not about trade.

“It's about something else, but it's going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country. And that will take place some time within the next few days,” he said.

Sources close to the Trump administration told the New York Post they weren't even sure what he was talking about.

Trump's remark sparks concerns on social media

Meanwhile, his statement sparked buzz on social media, with one X user writing: “'Trump says an “earth shattering” announcement is coming and it's not about trade. So... aliens?”

“Earth shattering to me means worldly … but he said positive for our country , so I guess that’s good. I’m just confused at this statement,” another commented.

“Iran nuclear weapons program ended?” a third user asked.

“Maybe Greenland,” the fourth one guessed, while one more said, “Joe is going to be arrested.”

Also Read: Trump defends his AI-Generated Pope photo amid massive backlash, claims ‘I had nothing to do with it’

Another X user asked others to cast their votes on whether the announcement would be about a “new memecoin” or the repeal of the federal income tax. The “new memecoin” was leading 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent at midnight on the East Coast.

The statement may also be related to Trump's forthcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, Daily Mail reported, citing a source.

In the meantime, Trump intends to change the Persian Gulf's name to the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, according to an Associated Press story the previous evening.

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints 'it's going to be a truly earth-shattering'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On