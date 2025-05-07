Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints 'it's going to be a truly earth-shattering'

Donald Trump made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, stating that he will be making a “earth-shattering” revelation in the next few days. His enigmatic remarks ignited uproar on social media, with many people wondering what the US President might be planning. Trump made the 'earth-shattering" statement inside the Oval office during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.(Bloomberg)

“We have a very big announcement to make,” the POTUS declared, clarifying that it is not about trade.

“It's about something else, but it's going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country. And that will take place some time within the next few days,” he said.

Sources close to the Trump administration told the New York Post they weren't even sure what he was talking about.

Trump's remark sparks concerns on social media

Meanwhile, his statement sparked buzz on social media, with one X user writing: “'Trump says an “earth shattering” announcement is coming and it's not about trade. So... aliens?”

“Earth shattering to me means worldly … but he said positive for our country , so I guess that’s good. I’m just confused at this statement,” another commented.

“Iran nuclear weapons program ended?” a third user asked.

“Maybe Greenland,” the fourth one guessed, while one more said, “Joe is going to be arrested.”

Another X user asked others to cast their votes on whether the announcement would be about a “new memecoin” or the repeal of the federal income tax. The “new memecoin” was leading 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent at midnight on the East Coast.

The statement may also be related to Trump's forthcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, Daily Mail reported, citing a source.

In the meantime, Trump intends to change the Persian Gulf's name to the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, according to an Associated Press story the previous evening.