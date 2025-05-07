Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump says three hostages held by Hamas have died, 21 remain

AP | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
May 07, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Three hostages held by Hamas are confirmed dead, reducing the number of living hostages to 21, according to President Trump. 

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a FIFA Task Force meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a FIFA Task Force meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“As of today, it’s 21, three have died,” Trump said of the hostages being held by Hamas, noting until recently it had been 24 people believed to be living. He did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths. “There’s 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Trump said.

One American, Edan Alexander, had been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

ALSO READ| Linda McMahon's scathing letter to Harvard draws attention for 'glaring grammatical errors'

Israel plans to reoccupy all of Gaza?

The president’s comments came as Israel approved plans Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, in a bid to recover the hostages and try to fulfill its war aims of destroying Hamas. If implemented, the move would vastly expand Israel’s operations there and likely draw fierce international opposition.

Separately, the State Department said Tuesday that the U.S. embassy helped 17 U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents leave Gaza on Monday.

“We thank our partners in the Israeli and Jordanian governments who made this departure possible,” the department said.

ALSO READ| Social Security issues ‘emergency message’ on clawbacks: Here's what is changing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday in Washington.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Trump says three hostages held by Hamas have died, 21 remain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On