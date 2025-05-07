Linda McMahon's scathing letter to Harvard draws attention for 'glaring grammatical errors'

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on Monday sent a sharply worded letter to Harvard University President Alan Garber, criticizing the Ivy League institution's handling of antisemitism on campus and accusing it of systemic failures in leadership and policy. Linda McMahon's scathing letter to Harvard University criticized for 'glaring grammatical errors,'(AP and X/ @DougWahl1)

In the letter, McMahon accused Harvard of promoting race-based preferences in admissions and hiring. She further advised the university to stop seeking federal funding.

"Receiving such taxpayer funds is a privilege, not a right," she wrote. “Yet instead of using these funds to advance the education of its students, Harvard is engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law. Where do many of these ‘students’ come from, who are they, how do they get into Harvard, or even into our country – and why is there so much HATE? These are questions that must be answered, among many more, but the biggest question of all is, why will Harvard not give straightforward answers to the American public?”

McMahon declared: “Given these and other concerning allegations, this letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided.”

Harvard Responds -

Harvard University confirmed to Fox News Digital that it received a letter from the administration on Monday.

"Today, we received another letter from the administration doubling down on demands that would impose unprecedented and improper control over Harvard University and would have chilling implications for higher education," a Harvard spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Today’s letter makes new threats to illegally withhold funding for lifesaving research and innovation in retaliation against Harvard for filing its lawsuit on April 21.

The spokesperson continued, “Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat antisemitism in our community. Harvard will also continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure.”

Marked-Up Letter Goes Viral

Linda McMahon also posted the administration’s letter to X (formerly Twitter). Hours later, an X account claimed Harvard had responded by marking up the letter with red corrections for grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

“Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote a letter to Harvard. The university responded by marking up the letter for spelling and punctuation mistakes- and then shared it on social media,” the X handle claimed.

The edited letter, highlighting numerous language issues, quickly went viral. However, no such post appeared on any official Harvard social media accounts.

Social media reactions poured in.

“Is that for real? Yes, Bullies need people who can troll back,” one person commented.

Another added, “Wait...is this legit? If so...that is absolutely savage.”

A third person wrote, “Never send a poorly-edited letter to a school with an English department!”