Trump defends his AI-Generated Pope photo amid massive backlash, claims ‘I had nothing to do with it’

President Donald Trump gave clarification over an AI-generated photo of himself in a papal costume that was posted to his Truth Social account last week. Donald Trump, who is not Catholic, earlier joked with reporters that he would “like to be pope,” stating that “that would be my number one choice.” He also promised to make Americans “more religious.”

The White House's official X account later reposted the picture, which featured Trump wearing a white cassock, a Mitre hat, and a big gold cross around his neck.

Trump's contentious social media post was made during Novemdiales, the nine days of formal mourning that the Catholic Church observes after Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The public, religious leaders from throughout the globe, and heads of state, including Trump, gathered to his funeral on April 26 in St. Peter's Square. St. Pope Francis' remains were interred in Mary Major, one of Rome's four papal basilicas.

Trump breaks silence on his AI-Generated Pope photo

When a Fox News reporter questioned Trump about the backlash he received from Catholics over the picture at an NFL draft announcement in the White House, Trump said, “You mean they can't take a joke?”

He clarified, “You don't mean the Catholics,” adding that “you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Maybe it was AI.”

According to the Associated Press, local outlets called the tweet offensive and that it was the subject of multiple inquiries during the Vatican's daily conclave briefing on Saturday.

In an X post, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is currently a senator for Florence, denounced the AI picture of Trump as pope, saying it “offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the right-wing world enjoys clowning around.”

Catholic Conference of New York State lambasts Trump

The Catholic Conference of New York State also denounced Trump's remark, describing it as insulting and demeaning. In an X post, the group wrote, “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

On Monday, when a reporter asked, “The fact the pope image was put out on the White House account—does it at all diminish the substance of the official White House account?”

Trump disregarded the inquiry, stating that “Give me a break. It's fine. You have to have a little fun, don't you?”

Members of the College of Cardinals will choose Francis' successor at a papal conclave that is scheduled to start at the Vatican on May 7.