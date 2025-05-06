'Kamala Harris, please go away': Trump loyalists criticize Ex-VP's Met Gala debut

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris attended one of the most celebrated fashion events in the globe, Met Gala 2025, on May 5, and tried to make an impact. Harris was seen donning a custom off-white gown, designed by popular creative director IB Kamara, according to a Vogue report. Former Vice President Kamala Harris(AP)

ALSO READ | Why is Nordstrom trending after Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 appearance?

However, Trump loyalists did not give her the time of day, and immediately jumped on to the bashing train. While a set of netizens were going gaga over Harris' look, for Trump loyalists she remained the defeated Democrat candidate.

Harris faces backlash online

Kamala Harris faced sharp backlash online after attending the 2025 Met Gala, where tickets reportedly cost $75,000 . Critics on X/Twitter called her appearance “out of touch,” with one user even writing, “Democrat party is so out of touch lmao” .

Others mocked her priorities amid economic concerns: “Totally the party of the working class,” another commenter quipped . Harris’s custom Off-White gown drew mixed reactions, but critics focused on optics. “You really never read the room,” a user posted .

Then came the big ones, that revolved around her outfit at Met Gala 2025.

An X user wrote, “I notice her dress is more black than white...is there a message in *that*?”

Users even raised questions about her invitation to this auspicious event. “Why was she invited? She is a disappointment and embarrassment to America. Trump is our president and she needs to go away!” read a reaction.

Another reaction talked about her “political persona”. The comment reads, “I like how her dress switches from black to white, the same as her personality and accent depending on who she’s talking to.”

Some reactions even criticized her overall look. An X user wrote, “That dress looks awful on her. She looks wide, flat, and misshapen.” A Trump loyalist even took the opportunity to pitch in for the Trump 2028 campaign.

The tweet read, "It's kind of great that your most miserable defeated candidate is the best one you've got. As a non-republican Trump supporter, I'm glad you're not talking about Fetterman or Shapiro: y'know somebody who might actually have a chance. Keep going like this and we'll actually have Trump 2028."

Harris' husband Doug Emhoff also attended the event alongside her. He wore a tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli.