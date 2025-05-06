Michelle Obama reveals she is in therapy amid marriage woes rumors; ‘I’ve finished a really hard thing…’

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, has disclosed that she is receiving therapy that will assist her in moving forward in her life. The revelation comes amidst the ongoing rumors about her tensed married life with former President Barack Obama. Last month, Michelle confronted rumors that she and Obama were taking divorce after the latter attended Donald Trump's second inauguration as president and Jimmy Carter's funeral alone.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

In 1992, Michelle and Obama exchanged vows and the duo shares two daughters: Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26.

“At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?” Michelle said in a recent interview on the Jay Shetty Podcast.

“I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I’m an empty nester, my girls are in—you know, they’ve been launched.”

The term "empty nester" syndrome refers to the sense of loss that parents feel when their kids leave home for the first time as adults.

Michelle Obama opens up about therapy benefits

As she traverses life outside of public service, the 61-year-old recognized that she now had “other voices” to speak to and a “new person that's getting to know me.”

“So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole ‘nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know—let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it,” she said.

Michelle acknowledged that she was able to “unwind some old habits” and “sort through some old guilt” during therapy sessions.

Michelle claimed that because she is no longer working for the government and her children are grown, she is in a position where “every choice that I'm making is completely mine.”

Michelle Obama calls herself 'advocate of therapy'

She went on to say, "I am an advocate of therapy," urging others to give it a try. "Everybody needs to find their form of it, the best way they can.”

The former first lady and her brother Craig Robinson have been in the news recently, and Michelle has addressed the widespread rumors that her thirty-year marriage is in trouble on several occasions.