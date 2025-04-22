Barack and Michelle Obama seen together for the first time in 4 months: A perfect date night at Italian restaurant

Barack and Michelle Obama were seen together for the first time since December 2024 on a date night in Washington, DC. Barack and Michelle Obama

A video of the pair leaving a private dining room and heading down a staircase was taken by a fellow diner at Osteria Mozza, an Italian restaurant.

Patrons cheered to their feet as they watched the Obamas navigate the busy restaurant, Page Six reported.

Obamas get cheering from crowd

According to the Daily Mail, several customers of the restaurant were heard saying: “Oh my God” as the crowd applauded.

“They will always be my President and First Lady,” one fan wrote on the viral video. Another commented, “Love that spot,” while the forth one said, “they are always there.”

The Obamas were seen grinning and waving at their favourite restaurant in D.C, dispelling rumors that their marriage was in trouble.

Apart from Barack's January visit, Michelle has earlier enjoyed meals at the upscale “California-style Italian” restaurant.

She hosted a Christmas meal for her team of ten in November, two weeks after the Georgetown neighborhood restaurant was launched.

The eatery has become a favorite of the pair since its 2024 opening . Nearly five months before this outing, the couple was last seen together in the eatery in December.

Michelle Obama reacts to divorce rumours in her podcast

Michelle's absence at Donald Trump's inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral in January sparked questions about their relationship.

The former first lady addressed the divorce rumours in a recent interview with actress Sophia Bush for an episode of her podcast, Work in Progress.

“That's what I believe is the hardest thing for women to do: let people down,” she said.

“So much so that people this year assumed that my husband and I were divorcing because they couldn't even comprehend that I was making a decision for myself.” “That this couldn't be an adult woman making her own decisions, could it?”