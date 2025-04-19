Michelle Obama quashes Barack divorce rumors for once and all, sends strong message with…

Michelle Obama dispelled rumours of divorce with husband Barack Obama with her latest move. The 61-year-old former First Lady was seen showing off her wedding ring Thursday during her recent Los Angeles outing. When Michelle Obama visited The Academy's offices with her brother and podcast co-host Craig Robinson, Michelle wore diamond bracelets and delivered a strong message to those who were skeptical, Page Six reported.

The mother of two complemented her olive green outfit with knot earrings. She braided her hair into a long, low ponytail.

Michelle sported a $3,700 Bottega Veneta “Arco Intrecciato” Leather Tote Bag, brown sling-back kitten heels, baggy cargo pants, and a cardigan and matching jumper.

Despite Barack's absence, the siblings appeared to be having a fantastic time as they strolled and chatted with staff members.

Rise of Michelle, Barack Obama divorce rumours

The Obamas, who got married in 1992, haven't been seen together since December 2024 after fighting for Kamala Harris' candidacy for president for several months.

Once Donald Trump secured the ticket, Michelle chose to move back from the the limelight, which sparked irrational rumors that trouble was brewing in paradise.

The rumors got momentum when Barack attended Trump's inauguration without Michelle. Despite the couple's social media posts about one another, the speculations persisted as the author of “Becoming” continued to avoid public gatherings with the former First Lady.

After being out of the limelight for almost three months, Michelle made her first public appearance of 2025 in March on the “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Meanwhile, Michelle started her podcast with Robinson. She has subsequently discussed her relationship with Barack in a number of episodes.

During a recent episode of Sophia Bush's “Work in Progress” podcast, she also candidly addressed rumors that she and Barack were at odds.

She clarified there was no tension between the duo, adding that she just stopped attending political events as did not find them beneficial.