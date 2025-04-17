Craig Robinson admits he was sceptical about Michelle and Barack Obama's love, ‘I’m thinking it’s gonna last a month…’

Michelle Obama’s brother, Craig Robinson, revealed that he was skeptical about his sister’s relationship with Barack Obama when the pair started dating. “So Mich starts to date Barack, and we don’t know who this guy is, we’re just like, ‘Barack? Who’s got a name like Barack?'” Robinson recalled on Wednesday’s episode of his and Michelle’s “IMO” podcast. Craig Robinson admits he was sceptical about Michelle and Barack Obama's love (Reuters)

He added, “And I’m thinking it’s gonna last a month like most of your relationships.”

Jokingly taking offence at Craig’s remark, Michelle replied, “That’s not true. I’ve had many a long-term boyfriend.”

“I wouldn’t call those guys boyfriends,” Robinson answered.

Craig also recalled how their mother, Miriam Robinson, reacted when Michelle brought Barack over to the house to meet them. “I remember mom’s first thing was, ‘Oh, at least he’s tall!'” he said. “That was her first thing she said, because Mich was usually posting up her other boyfriends.”

Craig was still unsure about Barack, he said. He admitted, “And I said to myself, ‘Too bad it’s not going to last.'”

Michelle, however, went on to prove Craig wrong when she and Barack tied the knot in October 1992. The couple share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

When Michelle Obama dismissed divorce rumours

Craig’s comments on the podcast come days after Michelle dismissed divorce rumours about herself and Barack. On the April 9 episode of the Work in Progress with Sophia Bush podcast, the former first lady said, "The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay.’ That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" she added. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."