Michelle Obama, who has been married to Barack Obama for 32 years, recently broke her silence on divorce rumours. The rumours surfaced after Michelle was missing in action for a while, while her husband was spotted solo on at least three occasions. Michelle Obama once said she and Barack aren't each other's ‘everything’ in life – here's her ‘relationship advice’ (michelleobama/Instagram)

While the former first lady has finally laid the rumours to rest, she had once claimed that she and Barack have never been “everything” to each other. In a book she wrote, titled The Light We Carry, Michelle said in the past that people often come to her “seeking relationship advice,” asking how she and Barack have “managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now.”

Michelle said in the book that she does not “have the answers” to such questions. However, one thing she stressed is that she and Barack “have never tried to be each other’s ‘everything’ in life – to single-handedly shoulder the entire load of care that each of us requires.”

Michelle Obama dismisses divorce rumours

After months of divorce rumours, Michelle finally spoke out on the April 9 episode of the Work in Progress with Sophia Bush podcast, dismissing the claims. "The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she said. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" she added. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."