Did Michelle Obama undergo Botox, other cosmetic treatments? Plastic surgeons weigh in on new podcast look

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, started hosting a new podcast series this week. AP quoted a press release as saying that “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” will address “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships and the world around us.” Some of the guests set to speak to on the podcast include actors Issa Rae and Keke Palmer and psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik, among others. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Along with the new podcast, Michelle also unveiled a new, sleek and refreshed look in her new headshots. Newsnation spoke with a few plastic surgeons about Michelle’s new look, and all of them agreed that the former first lady had some help to look the way she did.

Plastic surgeons weigh in on Michelle Obama’s new look

Jon Turk, a top NYC based plastic surgeon, believes Michelle surely lost some weight. Turk added about the former first lady’s look, “She looks like she had some minimally invasive treatments such as Botox for the forehead, Morpheus 8 (a laser treated ent) to tighten the skin and possibly a modest amount of fillers in the cheeks and jawline for facial balancing.”

A San Francisco-based surgeon, Corey Maas, MD, FACS, agreed with Turk, and added that Michelle likely used the Kardashian favored ultrasound/collagen rebuilding therapy – Sofwave. “In recent photos, her skin appears tighter and more contoured, especially around the jawline and cheeks, leading to speculation about a facelift or other cosmetic enhancements. However, it’s also worth noting that she seems to have lost some weight, which can naturally enhance facial contours and define the jawline. Additionally, her hair is pulled back tightly in a ponytail, which can further accentuate facial features and give a subtle lifting effect,” Maas said.

Maas added, “Overall, the changes (in Obama’s appearance) could be the result of a combination of minor cosmetic treatments, weight loss, and styling choices. In this attractive woman, small changes makeup and some weight loss can explain the differences we are observing.”