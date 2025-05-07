Trump's first reaction to India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan: ‘Hope it ends..’

In his first reaction to India's Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan, President Donald Trump said he hopes ‘it ends very quickly’. The 78-year-old's statement comes just after the Indian defence ministry announced that it had targeted nine sites in Pakistan in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. US President Donald Trump reacted to India's strikes on Pakistan(AFP)

At a press conference on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he had a reaction to the latest attack.

“It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly,” the US president said.

Earlier in the day, US Speaker Mike Johnson said that Washington would provide the necessary energy and resources to aid New Delhi's fight against terrorism.

“India has to stand against terrorism. We will do everything possible to support those efforts. Trump administration will help India with energy and resources to fight terrorism," Johnson said.

“We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts, and I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism,” the speaker added.

India's statement on Operation Sindoor

A press release posted on PIB said India conducted Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

PIB added that nine sites have been targeted, further adding that the action was measured and non-escalatory in nature. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it stated.