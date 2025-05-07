Operation Sindoor: India's full statement after strikes on Pakistan terror sites

India on Wednesday launched "Operation Sindoor," hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The strikes were in retaliation to last week's Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted, India said in a statement.(Representaional image/AP)

Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. After the explosions, power was blacked out in Muzaffarabad, witnesses said.

Here's the full statement from India

India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.