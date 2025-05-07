Several loud explosions heard in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, other areas

Multiple loud explosions were heard in the area close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after midnight on Tuesday. Pakistan(Representative)

According to a Reuters report, the city's power was blacked out after the explosions. A Pakistani military spokesperson said that India carried out missile attacks on three locations, telling local ARY News that Islamabad will respond to them.

Amid the reported explosions, the Indian Army shared a photo on X which read ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“#PahalgamTerrorAttack. Justice is Served. Jai Hind!” the post on X read.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement that the operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

“Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement added.

PIB said that these steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” the statement added.