Operation Sindoor live updates: India strikes at terror targets; Srinagar, Jammu airports closed
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK were hit by India as part of a military strike called 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7.
Operation Sindoor live updates: India has launched what it termed 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India confirmed that the report of explosions in the early hours of Wednesday in parts of Pakistan was the result of Indian military action under 'Operation Sindoor'....Read More
Shortly after the confirmation of military strikes in Pakistan, Indian Army said in a post on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”.
Operation Sindoor | Key points
- India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release that nine sites were targeted in the military strikes in Pakistan.
- Pakistan's external affairs ministry in a statement said the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, attacked targets across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) using standoff weapons.
- Claiming that the strikes resulted in casualties on the Pakistani said, the statement added, “Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing.”
- While PM Modi monitored Operation Sindoor through the night, India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after New Delhi's strikes on Pakistan, the Indian embassy in Washington said.
- Just minutes before dropping confirmation of the strikes, the Indian Army had posted a video on X, captioned “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win”.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Indian consulate in NY says New Delhi's actions 'focused, precise'
The Consulate General of India in New York issued an official statement on India's Operation Sindoor at 9 target sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
"Terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack," the post began. "India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack."
"It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India," the consulate added.
It termed India's actions have been "focused and precise".
"They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the post added.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Schools, educational institutions closed in J&K regions today
In view of the prevailing situation, all schools and colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed on Wednesday, May 7.
Operation Sindoor live updates: Pak resort to artillery fire across LoC
Pakistan resorted to artillery fire across the Line of Control and the International Border opposite J&K, people familiar with the matter said.
Operation Sindoor live updates: 3 civilians killed in Pak firing across LoC, say people familiar with matter
Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and International Border opposite Jammu and Kashmir, said people familiar with the matter.
They added that three civilians lost their lives in this firing. "Indian Army are responding in proportionate manner".
Operation Sindoor live updates: Which airports have been closed after India's op?
Several airports in north India were closed after Operation Sindoor struck nine terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
The list of airports that have been closed are:
- Dharamshala (DHM)
- Leh (IXL)
- Jammu (IXJ)
- Srinagar (SXR)
- Amritsar (ATQ)
- Chandigarh
Operation Sindoor live updates: US State Secretary monitoring India-Pak situation
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he is monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. He was also briefed on the situation by Indian NSA Ajit Doval.
"I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution," he said in a post on X.
Operation Sindoor live updates: NSA Doval briefs US State Secretary Marco Rubio
India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after New Delhi's 'Operation Sindoor' strikes on Pakistan, the Indian embassy in Washington said.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Trump says 'hope it ends very quickly'
US President Donald Trump in his first reaction to India's Operation Sindoor said that he hopes 'it ends very quickly'.
“It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly,” Trump said.
Operation Sindoor live updates: PM Modi monitoring op throughout the night
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the Operation Sindoor throughout the night.
Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor and hit nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Pakistan says 8 killed, 35 injured
ISPR chief Lt Gen Chaudhry claimed that there were 8 dead and 35 injured in the strikes carried out by India under Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Air India Express also issues advisory
Air India Express also issued advisory to its passengers in view of the airport closures in North India.
"Multiple flights on our network are impacted due to prevailing restrictions. For alerts and notifications on flights, please ensure your contact details are updated on http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking," it said.
The airline added, “We request guests to please confirm their flight status on http://airindiaexpress.com/flight-status or #ChatWithTia for immediate assistance, on +91 63600 12345.”
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indigo issues travel advisory
As several airports were closed in north India after 'Operation Sindoor', multiple airlines issued advisories as well.
Indigo said, Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport."
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Pak airspace cleared after Indian Army's op
Pakistan has cleared its airspace after India's Operation Sindoor mission targeted nine sites. This comes after multiple explosions were heard in several cities, including Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur.
FlightRadar maps showed a sudden clearance of the Pakistani airspace, with several flights being reported diverted. Locals at the Lahore and Sialkot airport posted videos on social media, saying flights were cancelled.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indian Army posted 'Ready to Strike' video minutes before op
Minutes before launching Operation Sindoor strike on Pakistan, the Indian Army had posted a video showing arms, ammunition, and tanks.
In the caption of the social media post, the army wrote: "Ready to Strike, Trained to Win".
Moments after the video was posted, news agency Reuters reported about explosions being heard in Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad. The Indian Defense Ministry confirmed that it had struck nine sites in Pakistan.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: What is Operation Sindoor?
The Indian Army struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.
Hindustan Times spoke to top officials who were constantly monitoring the operation. The officials said that the action is ongoing and Indian fighter jets are still in the air. The targets included the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur. The officials also revealed that the armed forces used beyond visual range as well as standoff weapons to carry out the operation.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Heavy shelling by Pak along LoC, Srinagar airport closed
Pakistan began hitting Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the early hours of Wednesday with heavy artillery shelling, hours after Indian forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
Since the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran, the worst strike on civilians in nearly two decades, Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the international border for 12 consecutive days. But Wednesday morning saw the first instance of heavy shelling along the de-facto border in these two weeks.
Srinagar airport will remain closed for civilian flights on Wednesday, said the director of the airport.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: India hits 9 sites in Pak, PoK used to direct terror attacks
India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes on “terrorist infrastructure” at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians two weeks ago.
The defence ministry announced early on Wednesday that the armed forces targeted sites “from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed” under the action code-named “Operation Sindoor”.