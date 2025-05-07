Operation Sindoor live updates: India strikes at terror targets; Srinagar, Jammu airports closed

May 7, 2025 6:35 AM IST

The Consulate General of India in New York issued an official statement on India's Operation Sindoor at 9 target sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"Terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack," the post began. "India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack."

"It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India," the consulate added.

It termed India's actions have been "focused and precise".

"They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the post added.