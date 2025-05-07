Army releases images of terror camps, impact of Operation Sindoor strikes

The Indian Army during a press briefing on Wednesday displayed pictures of the nine areas targeted during a series of early morning strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Army conducted a series of strikes in Pakistan and PoK early on Wednesday in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.(PIB/X)

The Operation Sindoor move came in retaliation for the 26 civilians who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated during a press conference, “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

The armed forces chose four targets in Pakistan and five in PoJK based on "credible intelligence" about terror camps operation under various guises.

During the press conference, the Army also revealed pictures of the nine terrorist camps that were targeted and the impact of the attacks.

Operation Sindoor targeted nine different locations in Pakistan and PoK(PIB/X)

Markaz Taiba camp at Muridke

The camp, has been linked to terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and is considered to be its headquarters. An offshoot of the LeT, The Resistance Front, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The camp has been linked to terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba(PIB/X)

Markaz Subhanallah at Bahawalpur

The Markaz Subhanallah at Bahawalpur is a training and indoctrination centre for the JeM. The centre became the headquarters of the terror organisation, and strikes here led to the deaths of 10 family members of the JeM chief Masood Azhar.

JeM camp at Sarjal

The Jaish-e-Mohammad camp at Sarjal Tehra Kalan in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab was being operated from a primary health centre under de facto chief Abdul Rauf Asgar.

The facility is located just six kilometres from Jammu’s Samba sector.

The camp has been linked to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad(PIB/X)

Markaz Abbas in Kotli

The Markaz Abbas camp in Kotli in Kashmir was selected because it is headed by Qari Zarar, who is wanted by the NIA, and has a presence of 100-125 JeM terrorists.

The camp in Kotli in Kashmir was selected because it is headed by Qari Zarar, who is wanted by the NIA, and has a presence of 100-125 JeM terrorists.(PIB/X)

Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (PoK)

Another JeM camp known as Markaz Syedna Bilal, located in Muzaffarabad, has a presence of 50-100 terrorists, and is used as a training centre for the JeM cadre.

The camp has been linked to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad(PIB/X)

Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad

Shawai Nallah camp at Muzaffarabad in PoK is a crucial LeT camp which has been operational since 2000, The camp which can accommodate up to 250 terrorists, was also used to plan strikes.

Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot

The Mehmoona Joya terror facility at Sialkot is concealed in a health centre, and is used for the infiltration of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists into Jammu region. It is also a place for training, storing and handling weapons. The camp houses 30 terrorists.

The Mehmoona Joya terror facility at Sialkot is concealed in a health centre(PIB/X)

Markaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli

The Indian Air Force also targeted the Markaz Raheel Shahid camp at Kotli in PoK. The camp was used by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, especially to train them in sniper attacks and formed Border Action Teams.

The Indian Air Force also targeted the Markaz Raheel Shahid camp at Kotli in PoK. (PIB/X)

Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala

The camp in Bhimber (PoK) is located only 9 km from the Line of Control. The camp was used to provide weapons training for terrorists.