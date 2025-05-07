Menu Explore
‘Temporary pleasure’: Pak vows to retaliate to India's Operation Sindoor

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 02:44 AM IST

Pakistan said it will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing, adding that the strikes by India “will not go unanswered”.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General responded to India's strike on terror targets in its territory and said in a statement that India's “temporary pleasure will be replaced by enduring grief”.

An Indian army observation post is seen along the Line of Control (LoC) Kashmir on May 2, 2025. (AFP)
An Indian army observation post is seen along the Line of Control (LoC) Kashmir on May 2, 2025. (AFP)

Pakistan will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing, the statement of ISPR read, adding that the strikes by India “will not go unanswered”.

“India has struck three places from air. Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad… All planes of Pakistan Air Force are airborne. All strikes were made by India from its own airspace,” ISPR's statement read.

“Pakistan will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing. It will not go unanswered. The temporary pleasure of India will be replaced by enduring grief,” it added.

India's ‘Operation Sindoor’

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in early hours of Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, according to India's Ministry of Defence.

"Justice is Served. Jai Hind", Indian Army posted on X after the strikes by armed forces.

The post on X and Defence Ministry's confirmation of the strikes came shortly after reports of explosions being heard in PoK's Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (Punjab province of Pakistan) and some other areas surfaced.

Just minutes before dropping confirmation of the strikes, Indian Army had posted a video on X, captioned “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win”.

India's strikes and Pakistan's verbal response comes a day ahead of civil defence mock drill across India which was ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs to states and Union territories to be prepared for “hostile” attacks amid standoff with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The mock drills aim to test India's readiness for emergency situations such as air raids, blackouts, and evacuations. According to an official communication, “Civil Defence is considered an integral component of Nation's Passive Defence strategy. The implementation of Civil Defence measures in the vulnerable areas is governed by the Civil Defence Act, 1968”.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
