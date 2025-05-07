Pakistan airspace cleared after India's Operation Sindoor targets 9 terror sites

Pakistan has cleared its airspace after India's Operation Sindoor mission targeted nine sites. This comes after multiple explosions were heard in several cities, including Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur, Reuters first reported. The report added that power was blacked out in Muzaffarabad. Pakistani airspace cleared after India's Operation Sindoor(FlightRadar24)

FlightRadar maps showed a sudden clearance of the Pakistani airspace, with several flights being reported diverted. Locals at the Lahore and Sialkot airport posted videos on social media, saying flights were cancelled.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

A PIB press release stated that these steps were taken ‘in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered’.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,”

Pakistan's response

A spokesperson for Pakistan's military told broadcaster ARY that India attacked Pakistan with missiles and Pakistan would respond.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General said India's “temporary pleasure will be replaced by enduring grief”.

“India has struck three places from air. Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad… All planes of Pakistan Air Force are airborne. All strikes were made by India from its own airspace,” the ISPR's statement confirmed.