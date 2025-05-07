‘Justice served’: Indian Army strikes terror targets in Pakistan, PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'

Indian Armed forces conducted strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, under Operation Sindoor', which Ministry of Defence said targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Defense minister Rajnath Singh, second left, with three defense chiefs on May 5(AP)

The post on X and Defence Ministry's confirmation of the strikes came shortly after reports of explosions being heard in PoK's Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (Punjab province of Pakistan) and some other areas surfaced.

Just minutes before dropping confirmation of the strikes, Indian Army had posted a video on X, captioned “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win”.

A press release posted at 1:44 am on PIB shared details about Operation Sindoor, which comes days after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan.

“India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the press release read.

At 1:51 am on Wednesday, Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Altogether, nine sites have been targeted, the PIB release mentioned.

It stated that Indian armed forces' actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature, adding that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

‘Operation Sindoor’

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” the release read.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran valley of Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque town of Pahalgam and killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise since then, with New Delhi announcing a raft of punitive measures against Islamabad, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General said in a statement that India struck “three places from air” – Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad.

Post the Indian strikes, all planes of Pakistan Air Force are airborne, ISPR said, adding that all strikes were made by India from its own airspace.

“Pakistan will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing. It will not go unanswered. The temporary pleasure of India will be replaced by enduring grief,” the statement added.