Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pakistan army violates ceasefire for 12th night in a row

Pahalgam attack news live updates: Security personnel keep vigil during a search operation after an army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district,

Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire agreement along several sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the 12th consecutive night. Violations were reported across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said it responded to the violation “promptly and proportionately....Read More

Earlier on Monday, the Union home ministry ordered 244 districts categorised as civil defence areas to carry out mock drills on May 7 by suggesting a list of measures to follow up to the village level amid ongoing developments post the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The order came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of high-level security review meetings in Delhi. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met him on Monday after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and the Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also briefed him about the armed forces' operational preparedness.

In Pakistan, after the military conducted its second missile test fire within two days, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that India could carry out a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir. “New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister told reporters in Islamabad.

Also on Monday, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir reportedly said that Pakistan will respond with “full military might” if its sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

Pahalgam attack: Key updates

• Pakistan's parliament also passed a unanimous resolution against India, terming New Delhi's countermeasures against Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack "a campaign" to malign the country's image.

• India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Branch said that some social media influencers and pages in the country seem to be “working against the interest of the country.”

• Meanwhile, international support for India's fight against terrorism grew with Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to Modi and Japan's defence minister Gen Nakatani meeting his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

• Ahead of a “closed consultation” by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on India-Pakistan tensions, the global body's chief, Antonio Guterres, said relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have reached “a boiling point” and called for exerting “maximum restraint.”

• Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, during his visit to Islamabad, said, “We seek de-escalation and urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid increasing tensions.” He is also set to arrive in New Delhi this week.