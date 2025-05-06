Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pakistan army violates ceasefire for 12th night in a row
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Home ministry orders civil drills across 244 districts amid tense situation along the Line of Control; Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad would give a “befitting reply” to India if attacked
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire agreement along several sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the 12th consecutive night. Violations were reported across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said it responded to the violation “promptly and proportionately....Read More
Earlier on Monday, the Union home ministry ordered 244 districts categorised as civil defence areas to carry out mock drills on May 7 by suggesting a list of measures to follow up to the village level amid ongoing developments post the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
The order came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of high-level security review meetings in Delhi. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met him on Monday after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and the Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also briefed him about the armed forces' operational preparedness.
In Pakistan, after the military conducted its second missile test fire within two days, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that India could carry out a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir. “New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister told reporters in Islamabad.
Also on Monday, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir reportedly said that Pakistan will respond with “full military might” if its sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.
Pahalgam attack: Key updates
• Pakistan's parliament also passed a unanimous resolution against India, terming New Delhi's countermeasures against Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack "a campaign" to malign the country's image.
• India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Branch said that some social media influencers and pages in the country seem to be “working against the interest of the country.”
• Meanwhile, international support for India's fight against terrorism grew with Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to Modi and Japan's defence minister Gen Nakatani meeting his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi.
• Ahead of a “closed consultation” by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on India-Pakistan tensions, the global body's chief, Antonio Guterres, said relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have reached “a boiling point” and called for exerting “maximum restraint.”
• Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, during his visit to Islamabad, said, “We seek de-escalation and urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid increasing tensions.” He is also set to arrive in New Delhi this week.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Home secretary calls for meeting on civil defence
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan called a meeting regarding Civil Defence around 10.45 am on Tuesday. Chief Secretaries and heads of civil defence from across the country are expected to participate in the meeting via video conferencing.
Preparations for civil defence drills are being made in 244 districts of the country following an order from the union home ministry on Monday.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: UNSC holds closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions, hears calls for 'restraint'
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the United Nations Security Council has held closed-door consultations where envoys called for restraint and dialogue.
The consultations, held by the 15-nation Security Council, lasted about an hour and a half on Monday afternoon but no statement was issued from the Council after the meeting.