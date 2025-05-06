Pahalgam terror attack: What envoys said after UNSC meeting called by Pakistan

The United Nations Security Council on Monday held closed-door consultations to discuss the escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. At the meeting, which was called at the insistence of Pakistan, the envoys called for restraint and dialogue. An Indian security force personnel stands guard on a street, following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.(Reuters file photo)

The consultations lasted for around 90 minutes on Monday afternoon. The council didn't release a statement after the meeting.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said the objectives of the closed consultations included enabling the members to hold a discussion on the deteriorating security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Greece, a non-permanent member of the council, is the president of the body for the month of May. The consultations didn't take place at the iconic horseshoe table.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia, said after the meeting that there was a call for "dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict", reported PTI.

He described the situation between India and Pakistan as volatile.

Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for May, Evangelos Sekeris, described the meeting as “productive meeting, helpful”.

A Russian diplomat, coming out of the meeting, said, “We hope for de-escalation," reported PTI.

UN chief condemns the Pahalgam terror attack

Hours before the meeting, António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

Guterres said he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful terror attack” in Pahalgam and reiterated his strong condemnation of the attack.

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” the UN Chief added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will hunt down those behind the dastardly attack and bring them to justice.

India has taken several punitive measures against Pakistan, including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, suspending visa services and shutting down airspace for Pakistani airplanes.

Several Pakistani ministers have claimed India's military strike is imminent. Pakistan has called for an independent probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.