‘India could carry out a military at…’: Pakistan defence minister's big claim amid tension over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif has warned that India could carry out a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir, a statement that was already made by another minister a few days ago. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has made a big claim about where India could launch a military operation amid tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack.(REUTERS)

The statement on Monday comes as tension was running high between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, including 25 Indians.

“There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC. New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister told reporters in Islamabad, PTI reported.

Asif also said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for an international probe into the Pahalgam attack.

“Such a probe would expose whether India itself or any internal group was involved, and clarify the truth behind New Delhi’s baseless allegations,” Asif added.

This isn't the first time that a Pakistani federal minister has said that military action from India was imminent in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The country’s information minister Atta Tarar had said last week that 24-36 hours were important, fearing a possible strike by India. However, the time passed and there was no action initiated by New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Monday reiterated his intention to respond with full force to protect the “national prestige and prosperity of his people”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack

The relationship between India and Pakistan has soured following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

The very next day, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking “firm and decisive” action against terrorists and their backers.

Modi also told the top defence brass that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack.