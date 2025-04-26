Pahalgam attack: Pak PM says ready for probe, warns India of full force response

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his country is ready to participate in a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack as he pledged to respond with “full force and might” to any stopping of Islamabad’s share of river waters after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by New Delhi. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)

Sharif, who was addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, reiterated his country’s support to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” – just as Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir had done a week before the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

There was no immediate response from the Indian government to Sharif’s offer to take part in a “neutral, transparent and credible investigation” into the terror attack, which came three days after New Delhi unveiled a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Sharif pointed to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and alleged that India had made “baseless allegations and false accusations” regarding the Pahalgam attack without a “credible investigation or verifiable evidence”. Calling for an end the “perpetual blame game”, he said: “Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

Referring to India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance, Sharif said: “I must also mention here that water is a vital national interest of Pakistan, our lifeline and for our 240 million people. Let there be no doubt at all its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and under all circumstances.

“Therefore, any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty would be responded to with full force and might, and nobody should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”

Sharif said Pakistan’s armed forces are “fully capable and prepared” to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity “against any misadventure, as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019”.

He was referring to the air strikes carried out by both sides after the Pulwama suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 Indian troops. The attack was blamed on Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Indian combat jets carried out a cross-border strike to target a camp of the terror group. Pakistan subsequently launched its own air strike and an Indian pilot was captured when his jet was shot down. The episode brought the two sides to the brink of war.

Sharif brought up the Kashmir issue during his speech at the military academy – an event that has been used by Pakistani leaders in the past to raise foreign policy issues – and told an audience that included Gen Asim Munir and defence minister Khawaja Asif that the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had “rightly said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan”.

He contended Kashmir is a “globally recognised dispute” and Pakistan will continue supporting the “right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people till they achieve their rights”. He alleged that India’s “persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims and Sikhs, has become more pervasive”. Sharif contended Pakistan has always condemned all forms of terrorism and suffered 90,000 casualties and economic losses of $600 billion while fighting terror.

“This nation of 240 million people stands united by and behind our brave armed forces and ready to safeguard every inch of our homeland, Pakistan...Peace is our preference but must not be construed as our weakness. We shall never compromise on our dignity and security of our beloved Pakistan,” he said.

Sharif’s remarks came amid speculation about further measures by India over the “cross-border linkages” to the Pahalgam terror attack, which was the worst attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in two decades and was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week that those responsible for the terror attack will be pursued “to the ends of the earth”.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar, Modi said that India “will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”. He added, “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished.”

Following India’s punitive measures, Pakistan announced its own counter-measures, including closing its airspace to Indian airliners and suspending all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan also said it will consider suspending bilateral treaties with India, including the Simla Agreement, if New Delhi stops or disrupts the flow of cross-border rivers.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has offered to participate in the investigation of a terror attack in India with cross-border links. Following the 2016 terror attack on Pathankot air force base that killed eight people and was blamed on JeM, Pakistan sent a joint investigation team, including representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to India during March 27-31, 2016, to collect, review and document evidence and interview key witnesses and victims alongside the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA briefed the five-member Pakistani team on investigations carried out on the Indian side. The Pakistani team shared the results of investigations done in Pakistan with the NIA. However, the cooperation produced no tangible results.