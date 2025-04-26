India has sent to Pakistan, nearly 20 letters rogatory (or judicial requests), detailed dossiers, even DNA samples of terrorists related to various terror attacks including 26/11 , Pathankot, Pulwama, and Nagrota, but Islamabad has chosen to ignore the evidence, officials familiar with development said. India has sent to Pakistan nearly 20 LRs & dossiers, DNA evidence in Mumbai, Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama till date

Sharing details of individual cases in which Pakistan has been made aware of attacks originating from its soil, an officer at an investigation agency said: “After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, we officially handed over dossiers to Pakistan containing evidence against the mastermind , Laskhar-eTaiba/Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, Hafiz Saeed, and other handlers who were from ISI. We even allowed a judicial commission of Pakistan to visit India on March 14-21, 2012, during which they recorded statements of witnesses. However, Pakistan never took any action against the perpetrators. “

Similarly, after the Pathankot terror attack in January 2016, in which several security personnel were killed, “first a letter rogatory (LR) from the NIA (National Investigation Agency) special court was handed over to Pakistan on March 2, 2016, through our high commission in Islamabad,” the officer added, asking not to be named.

“And then, a Pakistani Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was allowed to visit Pathankot and collect evidence from Indian investigators for five days in March 2016,” he said.

A second officer detailed the information that was handed over to JIT. “The National Investigation Agency facilitated the Pakistani JIT’s conversation with 16 witnesses; and DNA samples of four fidayeen attackers --Nasir Hussain, Abu Bakar, Umar Farooq and Abdul Qayum (residents of Pakistan’s Punjab and Sindh)--were also handed over to them”.

“Besides, detailed individual dossiers, call detail records (CDRs), chats/messages of four terrorists with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leaders and handlers, and financial details of Al-Rehmat Trust (financial arm of JeM) were also given to Pakistan,” this officer added on condition of anonymity.

It was decided that a NIA team would visit Pakistan, but Islamabad violated the terms of reciprocity and didn’t share any evidence with Indian investigators, the officer said.

Following the September 18, 2016, Uri camp attack --17 Indian army soldiers were killed by JeM -- and the November 29, 2016, attack on Nagrota camp --7 soldiers were killed – separate LRs were sent in 2017 to Pakistan with details of DNA samples, and information was sought on Abdul Rouf Asghar, JeM chief Masood Azhar’s brother and others.

After the Pulwama 2019 attack, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed – the attack brought the two countries on the brink of a war -- NIA sent a detailed LR seeking information on four Pakistan based perpetrators including Azhar, Asghar, another brother Ibrahim Athar, cousin Ammar Alvi, and three Pakistanis who came to India to execute the attack , Athar’s son Umar Farooq, Kamran (killed in encounters with security forces) and Ismail alias Saifullah (also killed by forces).

Pakistan has made a habit of not co-operating, said a third officer.

“We sent nearly 20 LRs and other evidence including dossiers, DNA evidence and technical material gathered by agencies in every major attack since 26/11,” added this person who asked not to be named.

“ It , has adopted a dual strategy of denial and portrayal of itself as a victim of terrorism.”

The officers pointed out that India has also sought to take the political route, and specifically referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to the then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony in May 2014, and the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s visit to Islamabad in December 2015 during which she proposed the resumption of a comprehensive bilateral dialogue.

“Unfortunately, the response was increased cross border infiltration and the targeting of Indian security forces and civilians. Pakistan cannot claim innocence,” the FIRST/SECOND/THIRD? officer said, referring to Pakistani defence minister Khwaja Asif’s denial to a news channel any role in Pahalgam or previous attacks.

From India’s perspective, the biggest threat is Pakistan’s spy agency Inter Services Institute, said the officials. They added that the masterminds of LeT and JeM including Saeed and Azhar enjoy ISI patronage. For the past 10-12 years, ISI has also fomented Khalistani extremism.

ISI is also involved in training terrorists, the officers said.

An assessment by Indian government accessed by HT, reveals that the terrorists undergo arms/explosives training and fundamentalist indoctrination across the border, where after they are pushed across the border to indulge in acts of terrorism.

“They are provided all kinds of assistance including money and material from across through their agents. Other than LeT, JeM and Hizb-ul Mujahideen, fringe elements of other outfits like Al Badr, Harkat-ul- Hehad-e-Islami also operate from Pakistan. The ISI runs a thriving OGW network in the Kashmir Valley to assist the terrorists in their activities,” it stated.

A fourth officer familiar with ISI’s activities said: “It has been engaged in low intensity warfare against India, not only in J&K but in the hinterland as well. “