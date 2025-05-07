Menu Explore
What is Operation Sindoor? India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan

ByShivam Pratap Singh
May 07, 2025 02:34 AM IST

PIB said in a statement that the operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army announced Operation Sindoor after several explosions were heard in different locations in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This came in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Operation Sindoor was announced after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.(Indian Army)
Operation Sindoor was announced after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.(Indian Army)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement that the operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

“Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the statement added.

PIB said that these steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” the statement added.

