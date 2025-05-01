'Don't target Muslims or Kashmiris': Navy officer Vinay Narwal's widow appeals after Pahalgam terror attack

On what would have been Indian Navy lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s 27th birthday, his wife, Himanshi Narwal, made a heartfelt appeal for peace and unity. Vinay Narwal was among the 26 people who were brutally killed by terrorists at Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.​ (Left) Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi during a blood donation camp organised on her husband's birth anniversary in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday; and Himanshi with the body of Vinay Narwal after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. (PTI photos)

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Himanshi Narwal, a PhD scholar from Gurugram, said, “I just want the entire nation to pray for him, that wherever he is, he remains healthy and happy.”

She also underlined the importance of not directing anger towards any community. “We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice,” she said. ​

On the occasion of Vinay Narwal's 27th birth anniversary, a blood donation camp was organised in Haryana’s Karnal.

Narwal's mother and wife, Himanshi, broke down as tributes were being paid to the Naval officer.

The camp was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists. Various speakers while addressing the gathering said the late officer dedicatedly served his nation while in service and will continue to live in everyone's hearts forever.

One of the speakers, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, said while terrorists shed blood of the innocent people, but through this blood donation camp many lives will be saved.

BJP MLA from Karnal Jagmohan Anand was also present.

Married just about a week ago before the April 22 terror attack, Narwal and Himanshi were on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank.

In a purported video that had gone viral, a visibly shaken Himanshi is heard saying from the incident site, “I was eating bhel puri and my husband was with me. A person came and asked if he was a Muslim. When he denied, the man shot him dead.”

Narwal's colleagues remembered him as a cheerful and dedicated officer.

The couple were wed on April 16 and were in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, as part of their honeymoon. They had planned to go to Switzerland, but the visa was taking too long. They settled for Pahalgam, relatives said.

“Everything had come together so perfectly,” said Manish, Himanshi’s elder cousin, told HT earlier. “Their wedding was finalised in January. Our families go back a long way — Himanshi’s father and Lt Narwal’s father were close friends. It was meant to be a union of love and deep-rooted bonds.”