Chun chun ke badla lenge’: Amit Shah's warning to terrorists after Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that terrorists should not think they have won the war. Union home minister Amit Shah.(ANI)

“Terrorists should not think they have won the war. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists),” Shah said at an event in Delhi.

Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is resolved to uproot terrorism from the country and emphasised that it will be accomplished.

“...If someone, by doing a cowardly attack, thinks that it is their big victory, then understand one thing, this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished,” Shah said, according to ANI.

“Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight, all the countries of the world have come together and are standing with the people of India in this fight against terrorism,” he added.

Pahalgam terror attack



Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

The terror attack was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgraded diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack, among others.

The government also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, but exempted long-term visas from the order.

At a key security meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the terror attack.