‘Won’t allow a single drop of water into Pakistan’: Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil

Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil on Friday said that India would not allow a “single drop” of water to flow into Pakistan as a retaliation for its alleged role in the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 innocent people. The Indus Waters Treaty was considered one of the most durable agreements between the South Asian rivals.(PTI )

“We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India,” CR Paatil said.

The minister made the comments after attending a meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah to discuss the future course of action following India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan.

Besides Paatil, senior officials from several ministries reportedly attended the high-stakes meeting.

Paatil also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a slew of directives, and the meeting was held to follow up on them. Shah also made several suggestions to ensure the effective implementation of the Centre's decision.

Paatil later posted on X, “The Modi government's historic decision on the Indus Waters Treaty is lawful and in national interest. We will ensure that not a single drop of Indus water flows into Pakistan.”

The BJP leader also said India has sent a “strong message” to Pakistan that it will not tolerate terrorism at all.

Sources told news agency PTI that the government is developing a long-term strategy to ensure its effective implementation.

Omar Abdullah on IWT

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called the now-suspended treaty the “most unfair document” for the people of the union territory, saying it never had their support.

“The Government of India has taken some steps. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, let's be honest, we have never been in favour of the Indus Waters Treaty. Now, what the medium to long-term implications of this are, that is something we have to wait to see,” Abdullah said.