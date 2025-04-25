Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Opposition assures full support to govt at all-party meeting

Pahalgam terror attack live updates: A two-minute silence was observed during the all-party meeting called by the Central Government to honour the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Pahalgam terror attack live updates: The government on Thursday held an all-party meeting to brief its allies and the opposition about the actions being taken after the Pahalgam terror attack terrorists in which 26 people were killed. After the meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, declared that the government has the opposition's full support “to take any action”....Read More

Leaders across party lines called for decisive action against terrorism and terror camps, even as some opposition parties flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said everyone agreed that India should fight terror unitedly, and all parties said they are with the government in this fight.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday said it was suspending all trade with India, including through third countries, a move officials and industry analysts said was unlikely to have a material impact on New Delhi.

Pakistan also expelled Indian diplomats from Islamabad and closed its airspace to Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the decisions at a national security committee meeting on Thursday, which included the nation’s top civilian and military leadership.

Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments