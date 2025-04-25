Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Opposition assures full support to govt at all-party meeting
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: The government on Thursday held an all-party meeting to brief its allies and the opposition about the actions being taken after the Pahalgam terror attack terrorists in which 26 people were killed. After the meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, declared that the government has the opposition's full support “to take any action”....Read More
Leaders across party lines called for decisive action against terrorism and terror camps, even as some opposition parties flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said everyone agreed that India should fight terror unitedly, and all parties said they are with the government in this fight.
Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday said it was suspending all trade with India, including through third countries, a move officials and industry analysts said was unlikely to have a material impact on New Delhi.
Pakistan also expelled Indian diplomats from Islamabad and closed its airspace to Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the decisions at a national security committee meeting on Thursday, which included the nation’s top civilian and military leadership.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments
- On Wednesday, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The Indian government said it will remain suspended unless Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops support for cross-border terrorism.
- India on Wednesday also announced expelling Pakistan's three military attaches and directed Islamabad to downsize the staff strength at its high commission in New Delhi from 55 to 30.
- Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES), and any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.
- India decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.
- On Thursday, India announced it was suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.
- Pakistan on Thursday announced the immediate closure of its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines, reported Reuters.
- India on Thursday officially informed Pakistan about its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect.
- The United Nations on Friday urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" to prevent further deterioration of the tense situation in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: UK MPs call for justice for victims
UK Members of Parliament have condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, while several others were injured.
UK MP from Slough, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, expressed hope that the perpetrators behind the attack will be swiftly brought to justice.
Leader of the UK House of Commons, Lucy Powell, called the attack in Pahalgam a "cowardly act" and said that the UK government's thoughts are with the people affected by it, particularly those who have lost their loved ones.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Union minister Giriraj Singh's strong warning to terrorists
Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, asserting that India would not bow to such "cowardly threats."
Speaking to the Media, Singh said, “India is not afraid of such cowardly threats, and today, the Honourable Prime Minister has clearly stated this, which is why I am saying this.”
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Security stepped up in Rajasthan, Nainital
Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, located on the international border, has ramped up security measures after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that local authorities are on high alert.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge blames government for “security lapse”
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the party had pointed to a "security lapse" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, at the all-party meeting convened by the government, and also conveyed its full support for any action taken against the perpetrators.
Kharge said there is a " glaring mistake of intelligence and security failure" and the government did not act promptly in response to the terror attack, ANI reported.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Indian airlines issue travel advisory after Pakistan announces closure of airspace
Following Pakistan's announcement regarding airspace restrictions for all Indian airlines. Several airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo, have issued travel advisories for their passengers.
Air India shared an important update on X, citing "unforeseen Pakistan airspace closure" for Indian airlines.
IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on X and said that, "due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted. "
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Pakistan announces closure of airspace for Indian airlines
Pakistan on Thursday announced the closure of its airspace to Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines as tensions flared after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: What govt said during all-party meeting
During an all-party meeting to discuss the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, the government said it was taking all measures to ensure security and assured the leaders of action against terrorism and its backers.
The government did not spell out any action against terrorism during the meeting, and the opposition also did not seek any such details, PTI reported.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: All-party meeting on J&K situation
In an all-party meeting held by Centre on Thursday, leaders across party lines on called for decisive action against terrorism and terror camps, and assured the government of their full support.
Some opposition parties also flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.