Saudi minister dials Delhi and Islamabad, Iran offers to mediate amid Indo-Pak tension

NEW DELHI: Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday offered to “forge greater understanding” between New Delhi and Islamabad even as Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Pahalgam terror attacks. Paramilitary soldiers stands guard near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, on 22 April after the terror attack. (HT FILE PHOTO/Waseem Andrabi)

The moves came amid speculation within diplomatic circles in New Delhi about back-channel mediation by countries that have close ties with India and Pakistan, which have unveiled a slew of measures against each other since the Indian government alleged on Wednesday there were “cross-border linkages” to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Araghchi said in a social media post that “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time”.

He suggested this could be done in line with the spirit taught by 13th century Persian poet Saadi, citing a poem: “Human Beings are members of a whole, In creation of one essence and soul, If one member is inflicted with pain, Other members uneasy will remain.”

Araghchi described India and Pakistan as “brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilisational ties”, and said: “Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority.”

There was no immediate response to Araghchi’s comments from Indian officials.

Araghchi also called his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, who briefed him on “recent developments in Pakistan-India relations”, according to a readout from Pakistan’s foreign ministry. Dar “appreciated the efforts of Iran to diffuse the situation in the region”, the readout said.

The Saudi foreign minister’s phone calls to his Indian and Pakistani counterparts were acknowledged in a social media post by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and a readout from the foreign ministry in Islamabad.

“Had a telecon with Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages,” Jaishankar said in his post, without giving details.

Another readout from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said foreign minister Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, spoke with Prince Faisal on regional developments. Dar briefed Prince Faisal on decisions made by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in response to measures announced by India.

Dar also rejected India’s allegations and “cautioned against further escalatory moves” while emphasising Pakistan’s “resolve to respond firmly to any aggression”, the readout said.

Dar and Prince Faisal agreed to “continue consultations and coordination on the evolving regional situation”, the readout said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have coordinated on regional issues since they signed a deal in March 2023 to re-establish diplomatic relations after years of hostility.

This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has intervened with India and Pakistan to defuse tensions. Following the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had quietly engaged in mediation with both countries.

While Saudi Arabia has traditionally been coy about these interactions, senior UAE diplomats had subsequently acknowledged their country’s role in the mediatory efforts.