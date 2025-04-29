PM Modi's big message on Pahalgam attack: ‘Forces free to decide when, how to hit back’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a key security meeting on Tuesday that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. On Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with India's top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the heads of the three armed services.(ANI)

News agency PTI quoted officials saying that during a high-level security meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed, “It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism.”

Modi expressed full trust and confidence in the professionalism of the armed forces. “They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response,” a source quoted Modi as saying, according to PTI.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also participated in the meeting, held as India assessed its response options following the Pahalgam terror attack.

‘Punishment would be beyond their imagination’

Earlier, reacting to the attack, PM Modi vowed to track down the terrorists responsible and their supporters, specifically referring to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terrorism against India. He promised to bring them to justice, stating that the punishment would be "beyond their imagination."

Previously, the Modi government had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan following the 2016 Uri attack on Indian army soldiers, and the Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India has implemented several measures targeting Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with the neighbouring country.

Earlier in the day, Union home secretary Govind Mohan had convened a high-level meeting attended by the heads of the three paramilitary forces and senior officers from two other security agencies. The agenda for the meeting has not been officially disclosed.