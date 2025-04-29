Pahalgam attack live updates: India ‘deeply appreciates’ global support at UN

Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate as Islamabad has once again violated the ceasefire. Pakistani forces opened unprovoked small arms firing across Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla, as well as Akhnoor, during the night of April 28 and 29. The Indian Army retaliated in a 'measured and effective' manner....Read More

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly convened on Monday for a special session over the April 22 terror attack that took place in Baisaran near Pahalgam. Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that people's unity will help fight off terrorism. However, he said that the government's steps should not alienate the union territory's people. "Militancy or terrorism will finish when people are with us. Given people's outrage against the terror, this is the beginning of its end if we take proper steps," he said.

Abdullah's deputy Surinder Choudhary, in the J&K assembly, moved a resolution, wherein the Pahalgam attack was described as an assault on the ethos of "Kashmiriyat".

Meanwhile, a tourist's ziplining video from the day of the attack went viral on social media, showing the zipline operator chanting 'Allahu Akbar' thrice. Rishi Bhatt said that the operator did not chant when his wife, son and four other people crossed. "But when I was on the zipline, he said it (Allahu Akbar) thrice, and then the firing started," Bhatt said.

