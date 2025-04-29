Pahalgam attack live updates: India ‘deeply appreciates’ global support at UN
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly convened on Monday for a special session over the April 22 terror attack that took place in Baisaran near Pahalgam. Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that people's unity will help fight off terrorism. However, he said that the government's steps should not alienate the union territory's people. "Militancy or terrorism will finish when people are with us. Given people's outrage against the terror, this is the beginning of its end if we take proper steps," he said.
Abdullah's deputy Surinder Choudhary, in the J&K assembly, moved a resolution, wherein the Pahalgam attack was described as an assault on the ethos of "Kashmiriyat".
Meanwhile, a tourist's ziplining video from the day of the attack went viral on social media, showing the zipline operator chanting 'Allahu Akbar' thrice. Rishi Bhatt said that the operator did not chant when his wife, son and four other people crossed. "But when I was on the zipline, he said it (Allahu Akbar) thrice, and then the firing started," Bhatt said.
Pahalgam terror attack | Key points
- The resolution moved in the J&K assembly during a special session on the Pahalgam attack described the incident as barbaric, inhumane and cowardly. It said the attack was an assault on the values embedded in the Constitution.
- Omar Abdullah said in the state assembly that he would not use the moment of this terror attack to demand statehood. "After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? we have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood," he added.
- Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that all Pakistani citizens, except one, have been "expelled" from the state as per the central government's orders. The last Pakistani national, who will be deported on Wednesday, is under constant surveillance till the time of exit.
- Condemnation of the attack from across the world continued to pour in. Russia's deputy foreign minister reaffirmed that Moscow will counter "global terrorist threat together" with India.
- India at United Nations "deeply appreciated" the solidarity and support extended by world leaders in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi hailed 'Victims of Terrorism Association (VoTAN)' is a significant step and described it as essential in strengthening global response to terrorism.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Shashi Tharoor slams Congress colleague for stance over attack
Shashi Tharoor hit back at his Congress colleague Udit Raj and questioned his stance on the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday.
Udit Raj had asked Shashi Tharoor if he was a BJP spokesperson. Reacting to the remark, Tharoor said everybody knows he isn't a BJP spokesperson, but Raj had been a BJP MP.
"I believe the person who said this is a former BJP MP, so you can ask him, he is better qualified to understand who speaks for the BJP... I think everybody knows that I am not a BJP spokesperson. I am not anyone's spokesperson. I speak for myself," Tharoor said.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi amid LoC tensions
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and briefed him on the security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir and the army's readiness after the Pahalgam terror attack.
The 40-minute meeting becomes significant in the backdrop of India considering its military options to target the neighbouring country for its support to terror.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Global support testimony to zero tolerance for terrorism, says India
At the United Nations, India's deputy permanent representative, Ambassador Yojna Patel said that the global support received by New Delhi in the wake of the Pahalgam attack is a "testimony to the international community's zero tolerance for terrorism".
"We reiterate that terrorism in all its forms must be condemned unequivocally. The establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association (VoTAN) is a significant step. It will create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported," she said.
Patel added, "India believes that initiatives like VoTAN are essential to strengthening the global response to terrorism, ensuring that victims remain at the center of our collective efforts."
Pahalgam attack live updates: India appreciates global support at UN
India's deputy permanent representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Yojna Patel, told the global body that India "deeply appreciates and values" the solidarity and support extended by global leaders in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Speaking at UN, she noted that the Pahalgam terror attack represented the largest number of civilian casualties since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
"Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society," she said.
Patel added, "India deeply appreciates and values the strong unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
Pahalgam attack live updates: Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates
Pakistani army once again resorted to ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. On the night of April 28-29, they opened unprovoked small arms firing across LoC and targeted areas opposite the Kupwara, Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector.
The Indian Army said that it retaliated to the fire in a measured and effective manner.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Won't use this moment to demand statehood, says Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, while addressing the state assembly's one-day session on Monday, said that he will not use the moment of this terror attack in Pahalgam to demand statehood.
"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood," he said.
He also asserted that people's unity will help fight off terrorism.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Resolution on terror attack moved in J&K assembly
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly convened on Monday for a special session over the Pahalgam attack, wherein deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution, which described the terror attack as an assault on the ethos of "Kashmiriyat".
The resolution described the attack as barbaric, inhumane and cowardly. It also noted the sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony wallah who was killed trying to stop the terrorists from murdering tourists.